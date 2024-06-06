To keep the classics fresh, an orchestra has Vivaldi meet The Beatles

If you ask Michael Stocks what makes a successful orchestral performance, he'll tell you the key isn't only the classics, it's in the contemporary.
That's why Stocks - a violinist and the director of St Cecilia Chamber Orchestra - is making sure the group's latest show sticks to that formula, all to the tune of some old favourites and some new ones.
St. Cecilia's Winter Serenade concert will bring together many of Tasmania's finest young musicians to perform everything from chamber works by Mozart and Vivaldi to songs from Walt Disney's Aladdin, and even the likes of The Beatles and Olivia Rodrigo.
The music production group is known for its three-decade-running annual performance challenge, its school of music, concerts at Albert Hall, and its orchestras that run regular concerts throughout the year.
With the Winter Serenade, their latest show, the group is bringing together its St. Cecilia Chamber Orchestra, Da Capo Strings, and Massed Strings Ensemble - which comprises more than 60 players of all levels and ages - each of which will perform from the varied selection.
"Audiences are always guaranteed a memorable experience when they attend our events," Stocks said.
"The Winter Serenade concert is a reflection of St. Cecilia's commitment to the thriving arts scene in Launceston."
Some of the Serenade's standouts will be Georgia Hillier and Stocks on violins, who will perform a duet arrangement of Carlos Gardel's much beloved tango, Por una Cabeza, accompanied by the St. Cecilia String Quartet.
They'll be followed by Denni Sulzberger, a well-known, accomplished Launceston cellist and solo vocalist.
Sulzberger will play the hauntingly beautiful Promenade à l'automne by Marcel Tournier on cello, accompanied by pianist Natalie Hillier before young pianist Temujin Lloyd performs Jeux d'eau by Maurice Ravel.
Lloyd is fresh from being awarded his St Cecilia Examinations Licentiate Diploma in Performance with Honours.
St Cecilia's Winter Serenade will play at the Hotel Grand Chancellor Saturday, June 15, from 7pm. Tickets are available at Barratts Music: adults $20; students/children $8; family $50.
Limited door sales will be available 45 minutes prior to concert commencement.
