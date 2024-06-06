The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Arts
What's on

To keep the classics fresh, an orchestra has Vivaldi meet The Beatles

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
June 6 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St. Cecilia's has a new concert, the Winter Serenade, coming to Launceston's Grand Chancellor Hotel this month. Denni Sulzberger (pictured) is one of the stars of the show. Picture by Paul Scambler
St. Cecilia's has a new concert, the Winter Serenade, coming to Launceston's Grand Chancellor Hotel this month. Denni Sulzberger (pictured) is one of the stars of the show. Picture by Paul Scambler

If you ask Michael Stocks what makes a successful orchestral performance, he'll tell you the key isn't only the classics, it's in the contemporary.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and culture reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.