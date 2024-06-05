Energy developments in Tasmania have 'stalled', Labor says

Labor will today call into question the Office of Coordinator-General and whether the state agency is doing enough to ensure that important renewable energy projects are not caught up in delays and red tape.
In a speech to be delivered at the Tasmanian Energy Development Conference in Devonport on June 6, Labor leader Dean Winter will say that efforts to bring on new renewable energy projects in the state have stalled.
"Tasmania's renewable energy sector has largely stalled in terms of new developments under the Coordinator-General's watch," Mr Winter will say.
He will suggest the blame lies with the office as well as the Rockliff government for the "lost opportunities" of delayed energy proposals across Tasmania.
"I wonder exactly how much assistance this office has been to the numerous proposals that are in limbo because of this government's inaction?" Mr Winter will say.
"This complacency is one reason I remain extremely worried that Tasmania is losing ground in the energy game."
Mr Winter, who was previously Labor's energy spokesman before becoming opposition leader, will also attempt to reassure energy developers that his party will back the industry regardless of the position of other parties.
"No matter what stance the Liberals' minority coalition partners take on major renewable energy projects, we'll back your industry 100 per cent," he will say.
"We won't be playing games, or putting any developments and jobs at risk."
He will say that Labor would provide certainty to these projects, unlike the minority Liberal coalition that is "made up of people who oppose the state's biggest and most advanced renewable energy projects".
He is referring to the Jacqui Lambie Network, which has provided confidence and support to the minority government.
Some JLN members have previously stated that they do not support the Robbins Island wind farm development.
The Rockliff government is also reliant on a vote from the crossbench, which is comprised of Greens and independents such as Craig Garland that are are vehemently opposed to Robbins Island.
Mr Winter will also re-affirm Labor's previously-announced policy to take equity stakes in renewable energy projects.
"Co-investment, with the state as a minority shareholder, would ensure the government has some real skin in the game and an incentive to resolve regulatory approvals in a timely way," he will say.
"It would reduce the risk burden for proponents, enabling more developments to come to market sooner. And most of all, it would enable Tasmanian taxpayers to derive a return from our world-class wind resources."
Mr Winter's promise to back energy projects and jobs "100 per cent" is likely to stoke further criticism from Greens and other opponents of wind farms projects such as the one at Robbins Island, on Tasmania's North-West Coast.
Under that $1.6 billion project, first proposed in 2017, Philippines-based developer ACEN would construct as many as 122 wind turbines, with total installed capacity of 900 megawatts.
That is equal to about one-third of Tasmania's present generating capacity.
The project was initially approved by the local council, but environmentalists complained that wind turbines could pose a risk to migratory birds.
The Environmental Protection Authority later imposed a restriction that the wind farm must shut down for five months of the year to protect the birds during their migration season - a decision that developer ACEN claimed made the project uneconomic.
The EPA's decision was later overturned by the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal, but the environment watchdog and others opposed to the project then appealed to the Supreme Court.
At the same time, complaints about the project triggered a review by the federal Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water that is still pending.
