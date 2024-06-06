The federal government comments on controversial project on Robbins Island

The federal Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water has said it requested more information regarding the impact of a wind farm on Robbins Island to the endangered Tasmanian devils.
The controversial wind farm project on Robbins Island could proceed if the state government amends the State Coastal Policy.
For it to proceed, the state government intends to introduce legislation that would retrospectively change the policy.
A businessman and former Burnie City Council alderman Malcolm Ryan said these intentions were "dangerous".
He said Robbins Island is home to at least 20,000 resident and migratory shore birds.
"It is also where the last wild population of Tasmanian devils with no Devil Facial Tumour Disease (DFTD) live," Mr Ryan said.
"Robbins Island has at least 10,000 years of Aboriginal occupation and was a significant meeting/celebration/food and tools supply and trading location for the nine North and North West tribes."
Minister for Energy and Renewables and for Parks and Environment Nick Minister Duigan said the Tasmanian government supports the State Coastal Policy's existing objective of reducing the costs of building coastal infrastructure in inappropriate areas.
"The changes being considered by the government will ensure that we can responsibly support the infrastructure required for the Robbin's Island Wind Farm while providing certainty for coastal infrastructure on our coasts, such as navigational aids, jetties and boat ramps," Mr Duigan said.
"Any draft legislation will be subject to the normal consultation, and it is pleasing there is bipartisan support for amending the State Coastal Policy."
Mr Ryan said that the Circular Head Council approved the Robbins Island wind farm development application in early 2023.
"This was followed by five appellants appealing to The Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (TASCAT) against the council approval and the [wind farm] developer ACEN.
"And also appeals to a condition placed on the council approval called the FF6 condition to shut the turbines down for three months.
"This is the time when the orange-bellied parrots (fewer than 100 left in the wild at the last time of assessment) are travelling from Melaleuca, in southern Tasmania around the west coast through the Woolnorth/Robbins Island zone.
"The State Coastal Policy (1996) was implemented before the real impacts of urbanisation and climate change were considered.
"Rather than weakening the protection of our coastal zones, they should be strengthened, given the pressure they are facing," Mr Ryan said.
A federal departmental spokesperson from the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water said the department is in the final stage of assessing the proposed Robbins Island Wind Farm under Australia's national environment law.
"In April 2023, the department requested further information from the proponent to ensure an acceptable offset management plan is provided to compensate for potential impacts to the endangered Tasmanian Devil," a departmental spokesperson said.
"The Minister is unable to make a decision on this project until the proponent provides the outstanding information.
"The deadline for a final decision is 30 business days after the information requested from the proponent is received."
