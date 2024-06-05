Patients not receiving care within recommended time frame: Greens

New government figures show only 37 per cent of emergency patients who present at the Launceston General Hospital emergency department are receiving care within the clinically recommended time frame of 10 minutes.
An analysis by The Greens of the latest HealthStats report against historical data has showed results in May were the worst on record for ED patients triaged as "imminently life-threatening, important time-critical treatment or very severe pain".
Greens health spokesperson Cecily Rosol said the issues facing emergency departments were reflective of a broader health problem.
"What we're seeing in our emergency departments is the pointy end of a lack of funding across the health system within Tasmania," Ms Rosol said.
"We welcome any action that the Tasmanian government would take to improve funding and increase staff within our hospital, but they're increasing investment in line with the increasing needs within Tasmania."
She said a more holistic approach should be taken when it came to health.
"Rather than just looking at one one aspect of the hospital service, it's looking more broadly and saying, 'what can we shift in this system across the whole system, that will make a difference to our emergency departments?'" Ms Rosol said.
"I'm a fan of collaboration in any context, and it would be great to see federal and state governments collaborating, working together, identifying needs and figuring out a plan that together works for Tasmanians."
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the government had taken significant action since coming to government to improve the health system, with over 300 additional hospital beds delivered and an extra 2500 health professionals employed.
"However we know demand is increasing, and we have been taking immediate action to ensure our emergency departments are operating at their full capacity," Mr Barnett said.
"The independent review into our EDs outlined a series of recommendations aimed at improving bed usage across the health system, alongside better pathways to primary care alternatives and new solutions to enhance the effectiveness of health care.
"We support the findings of the review and work is already underway to implement the recommendations, as part of a multi-faceted approach backed in by record funding to deliver the healthcare system that Tasmanians deserve."
