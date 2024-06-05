New pop-up praised for community spirit

LAUNCESTON'S newest pop-up The Lounge in the city's CBD is a wonderful concept of community spirit and space, where all members of the public are invited to join and participate.
Congratulations to Launceston Central and contributing local businesses who have created this innovative space in the midst of winter for people to engage and enjoy.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
HOW wonderful it is to see armies of volunteers planting trees in many areas, along the waterways, on bare areas, school groups, service clubs, the public, and some of local councils with greening policies. These trees will provide shade, shelter, and homes for our endangered wildlife.
Our Liberal government on the other hand is methodically destroying our native forests.
Forty-thousand hectares extra is now available for the loggers.
The majority of which is chipped and a lot of timber goes to Victorian sawmills.
Victoria has banned native forest logging, they use our resources now.
No wonder the voting public rejected the Liberals environmental policies and supported The Greens in droves.
This party will at least try and save our state.
Our future generations deserve to live in a state as beautiful as it is now.
I fear this will not be possible if living with the Liberals catastrophic environmental policies.
John Cheek Longford
UNFORTUNATELY Australia has the highest mammal extinction rate in the world.
Therefore many Australians in the voting public were extremely excited when the Australian Labor Party, prior to the last federal election, indicated that if elected they would take appropriate actions to ensure much stronger nature protection laws would be introduced.
Certainly since the last federal election some tortoise paced actions have been evident to further protect our native animals but any real tangible results have been in the pathetic range.
Our wonderful native animals are in desperate need of laws that offer them real and effective protection as was the concerning situation prior to the last Federal election.
Could the Federal Labor Party now please, with an election looming, take the bull by the horns by enacting appropriate actions, with a sense of extreme urgency, necessary to provide adequate protection to our native animals and nature in general.
Brian Measday, Kingswood SA
THE overhead picture depicting homes (The Examiner, June 4) in an old Brisbane suburb accompanying the story of the northern state capital's rise in real estate prices is truly remarkable in that only a single home, garage, shed or granny flat had anything but a pure white roof or walls.
Take a drone ride over any of the housing developments around and about here and you will find almost nothing else but black, or at least very dark coloured roofs.
Beats me why everyone wants a hotter in summer, cooler in winter, and therefore more expensive place to live, just so they imitate the latest colour fad.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
I AM against any exemptions to the pending freedom of speech legislation, especially for faith-based schooling.
Not that I would consider working for a religious organisation, but if I ever did, why should I lower my standards and principles to those of Christians?
Victor Marshall, Meander
ELECTRIC Vehicles, due to their extreme heavy weight from the batteries causing excessive tyre wear and very short tyre life, must be charged a high weight-tax in registration due to the excessive road damage and wear they cause.
Gil May, Forestdale QLD
On ABC Radio the Racing Minister Howlett was asked about the end of temporary suspensions of licences for several trainers and said it's up to the office of racing integrity.
Minister, you are in charge of the industry and should be all over this and the enquiry.
Michael Robinson, Beauty Point
