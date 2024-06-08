Hawks left sick as parrots over lost banner as Greene sees red

Tasmania may have laid on immaculate footy weather on Saturday, but Hawthorn still managed to fall foul of meteorological conditions.
Fog at Launceston Airport saw one plane from Melbourne turned around leaving the Hawks short of some key personnel.
Not only did it mean no banner for players to run through, but there was even a frantic pre-match appeal for runners.
Fortunately, the Giants were happy to fill the Tasmanian void with their own effort which almost certainly broke new territory with a banner making reference to the state's endangered orange bellied parrots.
The fixture continued a post-COVID resurgence of AFL attendances in Launceston.
The crowd figure of 11,568 came on the back of an impressive 15,112 for the clash with St Kilda in the previous UTAS Stadium fixture, as Hawthorn have averaged 14,454 across their 79 matches at the venue since 2001.
Meanwhile, if Hobart can muster up at least 5041 spectators for the visit of high-flying Geelong to Bellerive Oval on July 27, it will have equalled in three fixtures this season what Launceston managed in one.
Bellerive Oval crowds of just 5365 and 4706 watched winless North Melbourne's matches against the two Adelaide clubs this season.
Tasmanian sports appeared to have rallied around to provide spectators with an opportunity to take in some AFL action on the long weekend.
The NTFA, Tasmanian Netball League and Launceston Tornadoes all had a weekend off while Football Tasmania's major statewide cup finals were all scheduled for Monday.
The notable exception was the State League which rostered both Launceston and the Northern Bombers to play down south at exactly the same time as the AFL match in the North.
And the rostering had a positive impact on the game's attendance with a flock of Northern Hawks premiership winners spotted by the main entrance an hour before the start.
Saturday's fixture recorded a niche moment of Tasmanian AFL history.
Sub Luke Breust became the first player to record a half-century of matches in Tasmania.
The forward already held the record for most appearances at UTAS Stadium with 49 - one ahead of former teammate Shaun Burgoyne, six clear of the nearest still-active player, Liam Shiels, and eight away from his coach Sam Mitchell.
Breust also sits third on the list of most goals kicked at the venue, with 87, behind only Lance Franklin (100) and market leader Jarryd Roughead (102).
The fixture set out to celebrate Tasmania's unsung local footy legends, from players to coaches, volunteers, umpires, team managers and even canteen coordinators.
All those attending were encouraged to wear their local footy colours for a chance to win some iconically-Tasmanian prizes including a trailer of wood.
Predictably, Hawthorn had the vast majority of supporters on view but still did not win the competition for most-worn headgear.
After a quick straw poll among fans, most sighted beanies were, in reverse order (OK, so there was only one of no.5 but it deserves a mention for uniqueness): 5: Scotland; 4: JackJumpers; 3: GWS; 2: Hawthorn; 1: The Big Freeze.
The Giants' walking headline became a human traffic light in the first half.
Toby Greene needed considerable bandaging up after a stray elbow to the head saw his shirt looking more red than orange.
Fortunately the Giants' medical team were also fashion conscious, providing the All-Australian captain with a perfectly colour-coordinated helmet.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.