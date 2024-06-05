Human remains found at Dolphin Sands stays a mystery - for now

Forensic testing has been unable to identify human remains found a quarter century ago on Tasmania's East coast, a coroner has said.
The humerus was discovered at Dolphin Sands, on Tasmania's East coast, and handed to police on June 9, 2000.
It was thought at the time the bone could have been from a missing person.
Testing found that the upper arm bone was from a male aged between 50 and 60 years and about 176cm tall at the time of death, but further investigations were unable to establish the man's identity or the circumstances of his demise.
"No further investigation was carried out in the aftermath of its discovery until last year when, at my direction, the DNA profile of the humerus was compared to other DNA profiles on the Tasmanian database," Coroner Simon Cooper stated in a report released on June 5.
No match was found in the database, but the DNA testing did confirm that the remains were not of indigenous ancestry.
There was no estimation of the age of the bone.
The comparison to samples in a national DNA database also failed to produce a result, the coroner said.
"The humerus was examined as part of the National DNA Program for Unidentified and Missing Persons without result.
"As more DNA profiles are added to the database, it is my hope that one day the humerus will be identified."
