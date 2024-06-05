Court issues arrest warrant to Jim Everett-puralia meenamatta

A Hobart magistrates court issued an arrest warrant for pakana/Tasmanian First Nations elder poet, film-maker, and political activist, Jim Everett-puralia meenamatta when he didn't attend his hearing.
Everett was charged with trespassing in the Styx Valley on March 19 while protesting against old-growth native forest logging.
He was protesting with the Bob Brown Foundation forest (BBF) defenders against the ongoing clear-felling of these lutrawita/Tasmania forests.
Jim Everett said that his arrest with BBF activists is significant "at a time when mounting worries are that a big profit grab is underway".
"Eventually, it will be obvious that old-growth forest logging must end," Mr Everett said.
"These forests are a major part of the eco-infrastructure, known in pakana/Tasmanian First Nations knowledge philosophy as "relational ecosystems.
"Like all of nature, it is a connected network to maintain the balance.
"Ongoing destruction of lutrawita's/Tasmania's remaining old forests must be stopped, these forests are providers of clean air for our grandkids to breathe, and a healthy future for life on this planet."
Mr Everett refused to attend court on June 3, and said he had another major issue to raise with the Australian government, and this was "to confirm the status of Australian First Nations people and when to negotiate a treaty".
He claims that the court has "no jurisdiction over him", a pakana plangermairreenner man of the North-East Midlands of lutrawita.
He said he asserts his sovereign rights to protect the First Nations' land.
Mr Everett said:
"The flaw in how Australian governments have dominated Australian First Nations is that there have never been any agreements between Australia's governments and Australian First Nations to establish native people as Australian citizens.
"Australia's laws and citizenship, are alien to Australian First Nations' sovereignty, and I am standing on my sovereignty to challenge Australia's governments to prove to the contrary.
"The Albanese government must answer this in its truth-telling program to ensure a clear understanding of Australian First Nations' status.
"We are either free First Nations with our sovereign citizenship still intact to negotiate a treaty on a sovereign basis, or otherwise as Australian citizens negotiating for a treaty under Australia's constitution and laws.
"I am calling on the Australian government to tell the truth."
