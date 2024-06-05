Powerline carnage continues: 1300 homes without power

Northern Tasmania has been hit by its third powerline incident in 30 hours.
About 1300 homes in Riverside, Legana and parts of Rocherlea are without power after a truck hit high-voltage lines on the West Tamar Highway.
TasNetworks reported the incident via social media shortly after 11am on Wednesday.
"We're advised a truck's come into contact with high voltage lines at Legana," the post read.
"The site's currently closed-off, but crews will restore power as soon as possible. Please stay at least 10 metres clear of any fallen power-lines or other damage."
An estimated fix time has not yet been released, however, affected customers are advised to check the TasNetworks website after 1pm.
The incident comes after a car snapped a power pole in Cressy on Tuesday morning, resulting in about 300 homes losing power.
Later that day, a truck clipped a feeder line in Bridgenorth, bringing the power line down on top of the truck.
No serious injuries were reported from either incident.
