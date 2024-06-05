'Giant of the community': Don Howe leaves mark on Mole Creek, Deloraine

A prominent Deloraine and Mole Creek man is being remembered as one of the region's finest community servants.
Don Howe died late last month, aged 87, having left a huge mark on the Meander Valley.
After growing up at Caveside and attending Mole Creek Area School, Mr Howe followed in his father's footsteps by becoming a Deloraine councillor.
He ascended to the top role of warden before the council merged with Westbury to form Meander Valley Council in 1993.
He famously set up Don Howe and Sons Engineering in about 1970, and the business still holds a prominent spot on Mole Creek's main road.
"He ran it right through to when he retired from it, [aged] about 72, 73," Mr Howe's cousin Kelvin recalled.
"He had three boys and they all worked in the engineering business. Brett is the youngest one and he's still in the engineering shop his Dad set up."
Mr Howe also made a huge impact with the Rotary Club of Deloraine.
He is renowned for beautifying the Meander River at Deloraine by spearheading the river's first footbridge and helping establish a walking track and picnic tables by the riverbank.
In 25 years with Rotary he served as president, was recognised as a Paul Harris Fellow, and became famous for his work on the Deloraine Craft Fair.
"He did a lot of voluntary work," Kelvin Howe said.
"He was a very good community man."
Mr Howe is survived by his wife of six decades Janna, three sons, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The Howes predominantly lived at Mole Creek, where they ran a dairy farm, before moving to Deloraine upon his retirement.
Fellow ex-Deloraine councillor Greg Hall said Mr Howe had been a "firm but fair man who always stuck to his principles".
"He was a giant in the community as he was involved in so many facets of life in general," Mr Hall said.
"He was one of those people who could turn his hand to anything and was always generous with his help.
"If anyone needed anything done Don did it - that was just the way he was."
Mr Howe's life was celebrated at a private funeral last week.
