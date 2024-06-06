Women's Legal Service offers free violence prevention training at Du Cane

Engendered Equality and Women's Legal Service Tasmania will hold a free Mentors in Violence Prevention (MVP) workshop at Du Cane Brewery & Dining Hall, which is open to the community.
Women's Legal Service Tasmania chief executive Yvette Cehtel said MVP workshop, funded by the City of Launceston council, gave people the skills to help end violence against women.
"The MVP workshop encourages conversations about how we react to issues ranging from bullying to family violence," she said.
"The workshop will allow people to develop and practice options you can safely use in various situations.
"We would also really like to see some men step forward. If we want to change the statistics of violence against women, then it needs to be an all-of-community conversation.
"It just can't be women talking to women. So we're looking at different spaces and trialling that to try and get a different audience."
Ms Cehtel said she doesn't think we should be demonising people.
"I think we should be supporting men who have used violence in the past to come forward and to change their behaviours," she said.
"I think for all of us in the community, we need to be part of that cultural change, identify situations where this [violence] is happening, and then support people in making different choices."
Women's Legal Service senior social worker Natalie Ryan said:
"What we are doing at Women's Legal Service is to build capacity in the community to have these conversations that have previously not been talked about".
Women's Legal Service finance literacy officer Verity Quill said:
"It's important to highlight that this training is also offered to young people over 18.
"So it could be people entering into relationships, perhaps for the first time, that want to know how they can be better friends and community members.
"The venue is very accessible, people aren't going to be uncomfortable, and the mapping room [in Du Cane] is a very safe environment to be in.
"Something like this can elicit some emotions in people they might not have thought about before."
Ms Cehtel said the workshop provided a nonjudgmental space, so people shouldn't be afraid to say what they thought.
"What is said in the room stays in the room so that we get a proper, authentic conversation where people can say what they think," she said.
The workshop will be held from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, June 15, at Du Cane Brewery & Dining Hall 60-64 Elizabeth Street, Launceston.
People can book through Women's Legal Service Tasmania's Facebook page or search Mentors in Violence Prevention on the Try Booking website.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Men's Referral Service 1300 776 491; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
