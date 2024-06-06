The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Women's Legal Service offers free violence prevention training at Du Cane

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
Updated June 6 2024 - 12:44pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Women's Legal Service Tasmania senior social worker Natalie Ryan, Women's Legal Service Tasmania chief executive Yvette Cehtel and Women's Legal Service finance literacy officer Verity Quill. Picture by Craig George.
Women's Legal Service Tasmania senior social worker Natalie Ryan, Women's Legal Service Tasmania chief executive Yvette Cehtel and Women's Legal Service finance literacy officer Verity Quill. Picture by Craig George.

Engendered Equality and Women's Legal Service Tasmania will hold a free Mentors in Violence Prevention (MVP) workshop at Du Cane Brewery & Dining Hall, which is open to the community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.