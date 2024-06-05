Fostering friendships for the greater good with Citizens Advocacy

Would you volunteer your time to be a friend to someone who needs it most?
Citizens Advocacy Launceston Region celebrated its 35-year anniversary with a gala dinner on Friday, May 31 for all members.
Board member and advocate of nine years, Janine Walker, said the program connected volunteers with people in the community that have a disability - offering them unpaid one-on-one support, friendships and social outings.
"We offer social outings, the opportunity to connect with other like minded people in the community - I love having a saveloy at the local footy," Ms Walker said.
Ms Walker said building "normal relationships" between volunteers and people with disabilities was the aim - and as advocates, volunteers were also there to look out for issues.
"Sometimes there are health or legal issues that we offer support through," she said.
"People with disabilities ... might not have anyone to speak up for them in regard to their care."
Ms Walker said her favourite part about being involved with the organisation was fostering connection.
"Connecting people with disabilities with our volunteers - and offering them unpaid people in their lives is rewarding."
Ms Walker said the program's longevity speaks to it's worthiness and positive impact in the Launceston community.
"It is a sustainable program, it's worthy of the government funding it receives," she said.
Ms Walker said the organisation was a small non-for-profit organisation that was established in Launceston in 1989 by nine community members.
"The concept of Citizen Advocacy originated in the 1970s and still has programs in other parts of Australia and around the world with Citizen Advocacy Launceston being the only program of its kind in Tasmania," she said.
"We have greater numbers than three or four of the councils around Melbourne."
