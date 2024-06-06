Renewable energy solution to state's debt problem, Bacon says

The eldest son of one of Tasmania's most popular premiers believes the state is teetering towards the path of bankruptcy, which can be avoided by greater clean energy infrastructure spending by the federal government in the state.
Mark Bacon, the son of former Labor premier Jim Bacon, has spent years working in trade, investment and business development across Australia and Asia, including consultancy in clean energy.
The Labor government led by Mr Bacon rid the state of $1.6 billion in net debt over a six-year period, and the Basslink project, which linked the state's energy grid to the mainland, was approved in his first year as premier.
The state's net debt is currently $3.3 billion, according to a revised Treasury estimate.
His son said with the state's net debt to grow to $6.1 billion in 2026-27, as forecast by the Treasury Department, renewable energy projects needed to come online faster.
"We need a Prime Minister and a Premier who are going to invest in our clean energy and take advantage of the climate transition," Mr Bacon said.
"There is plenty of green capital out there wanting to invest in Tasmania but it will take urgent action by the government to lay the foundation for that to happen.
"Other states are moving much quicker especially South Australia and Western Australia there is no reason why we can not compete with these states.
"From my perspective over the last 10 years, we haven't built enough energy infrastructure in this state and the simple fact is, on the current course, the state is on a road to bankruptcy.
"Tasmania doesn't have a lot of revenue solutions for the government, but one of them is our unique green energy infrastructure."
He said broadly, more energy generation gave the existing Tasmanian businesses the opportunity to grow their business and put downward pressure on prices.
"But the key is exporting to Melbourne because of their population growth which is forecast to hit close to 10 million by 2040," Mr Bacon said.
He said the federal government was spending billions on clean energy infrastructure across Australia, but not enough in Tasmania.
"The Prime Minister needs to provide economic building infrastructure that is what Tasmania desperately needs and clean energy is a major component of that," Mr Bacon.
"He's doing this across Australia, and it's about time he does more of it here.
"The first and easiest way to do this would be to gift back the equity given away by Premier Rockliff in Marinus.
"We have been the leaders of clean energy for over 150 years. We should be leading on climate transition in 2024 plus into the future."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.