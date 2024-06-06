The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Renewable energy solution to state's debt problem, Bacon says

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
June 6 2024 - 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bacon, the eldest son of former Labor premier JIm Bacon, says the state and federal governments need to put the pedal to the metal on renewable energy projects in Tasmania.
Mark Bacon, the eldest son of former Labor premier JIm Bacon, says the state and federal governments need to put the pedal to the metal on renewable energy projects in Tasmania.

The eldest son of one of Tasmania's most popular premiers believes the state is teetering towards the path of bankruptcy, which can be avoided by greater clean energy infrastructure spending by the federal government in the state.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.