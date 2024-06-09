Meet Tucker, the adoption dog who loves trainspotting

Tucker has an unusual interest for a dog: he's a trainspotter.
Just a glimpse of a one sends him into paroxysms of joy.
A one-year-old hound-spaniel cross, Tucker has been at the Dogs' Homes of Tasmania's Devonport site since January.
His passion for trains was revealed on a recent outing to the Don Reserve with volunteer and foster carer Tinisha.
"I can't describe Tucker's sweet face and excited tail when he heard the train's horn," Tinisha said.
"His head excitedly popped up as he heard it pass us.
"Then as we neared Coles Beach, we saw the train had stopped. I didn't think Tucker's tail could have gone any faster - I'm sure if he could, he would have run and jumped right into the train."
Tinisha regularly takes dogs for day outings or overnight stays at her home.
"Tucker is the poster dog for showing just how different dogs are outside of the Dogs' Homes. He is such a sweet boy who would love his people with all his heart - especially if they take him to see trains."
"Tucker is a slightly goofy, playful young boy who loves to play all day with doggie friends in the yards," staff member Michelle said.
"He also enjoys playing with toys in the yards, with dogs or on his own. He loves to follow his nose and is food focused."
Tucker is toilet trained, knows sit and lie down, and will wait patiently for his food.
His food focus can be utilised if he needs further training.
"Tucker is gorgeous," Tinisha said. "He enjoys greeting staff and volunteers with some playful jumping and enjoys a good dance if you catch his front paws.
"Outside of the home, Tucker is a very mild-mannered man who listens well and enjoys just walking about taking in all the smells. He is incredibly smart and has shown how well he can sit and lay down on command and his willingness to pick up new tricks like 'on your bed' and skills like sitting for his harness.
"He's well behaved on walks although his hound side means he thoroughly enjoys following his nose and picking up new smells, which also comes with the adorable inability to walk in any form of a straight line."
Tucker's adoption price is $410. Every dog is desexed, vaccinated, microchipped, treated for fleas and worms, and has had a standard health check.
Each dog has also been behaviourally assessed.
For more details visit www.dhot.com.au/adopt-a-dog/devonport-dogs/
