'Simply repetitious': George Town Council delays policy for review

A Northern Tasmanian council has voted to delay a "much-anticipated" policy in favour of further community consultations.
Deliberations on the George Town Council's draft cat management policy were interrupted when councillor Heather Barwick put forward a new motion.
The long-standing councillor suggested tabling the strategy for one month to receive public input.
"We may get feedback that we've not thought about," she said.
"If there's no input from anyone, then we know they're happy with it."
The motion was controversial among the other councillors, with some criticising it for prolonging the process unnecessarily.
Once implemented, the strategy will aim to prevent the escalation of stray cat populations, co-ordinate de-sexing and micro-chipping programs and work with Tassie Cat to guide the community and trap feral cats.
The policy has been more than a year in the making, with council staff having hosted community consultations on numerous occasions.
But now that the policy has been drafted, Cr Barwick wanted to put it to the public once more so they would "know the council's doing something".
"It's not going over ground again, there are probably a lot of people out there that don't know about our cat management policy," she said.
George Town mayor Greg Kieser opposed Cr Barwick's motion, calling the policy "fundamentally good" in its current state.
"There's been a bit of a vacuum from a policy point of view from a state level that we are now compelled to fill given the lack of resources to adequately manage our feral and stray cat populations," he said.
"I won't be supporting the amendment, I think it's just simply repetitious. You're repeating a stage that, quite frankly, has wholly been undertaken already.
"You're just delaying a really good piece of work from hitting the ground by a month for no apparent need."
Director of organisational performance, strategy and engagement Rick Dunn said the policy had been created with a broad enough scope to be molded to the community's needs.
"We haven't had a cat management policy before. This is a first iteration of that, it's not locked in stone, it can be reviewed out of cycle from time to time," he said.
"I really do appreciate Councillor Barwick's view, however, I do believe that the policy is flexible enough to not only accommodate community consultation, but take some of the aspects of what the community are doing to actually build into the policy over time."
Mr Dunn made mention of the council's upcoming dog management policy which still required "a significant body of work", meaning re-tabling its feline counterpart could put a strain on resources.
Councillor Jason Orr echoed a similar sentiment, adding that the prior consultations had been "very informative".
"Over 12 months ago, we actually did a whole day regarding cats at Hillwood," he said.
"So I don't believe we should be delaying this any further. We should be getting onto it."
Councillor Winston Archer was more sympathetic to Cr Barwick's amendment and said the policy would progress as usual if there were no submissions.
He also raised concerns that consultation efforts "sometimes don't get to everybody".
The George Town Council ultimately returned a split decision on the amendment, with members narrowly voting in favour by five votes to four.
Councillors Kieser, Mason, Ashley and Orr opposed the motion while councillors Barwick, Archer, Lowe, Dawson and Harris were for it.
