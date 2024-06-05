Vietnamese students 'inspired' by state's beauty through UTAS scholarship

Five Vietnamese students are seeing the sights Tasmania has to offer thanks to a University Global Opportunity Program (UniGO) scholarship with the University of Tasmania.
On a 12-day itinerary, the students from Van Lang University in Ho Chi Minh City will take part in a range of environmental and cultural activities, including visits to the Wilderness World Heritage Area and Mona, and the Indigenous takara nipaluna/Walking Hobart tour.
They'll also also head to Launceston to explore the Inveresk Campus, Cataract Gorge and Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery.
Graphic Design student Ngo Hoang Dung said he'd never been to Australia or Tasmania.
"I did a bit of research and the nature here is so beautiful, it's fantastic," Mr Hoang Dung said.
"My major is about communication through images so I hope to learn about how Tasmanian people transfer their images through signs and language.
"As a graphic designer I like to seek the beauty from nature, from the people, from the trees, the mountains so it's totally amazing if I get a chance to see and to get inspired by the beauty of Tasmania."
Around 180 students from disciplines across UTAS undertook the inaugural UniGO program in January, embarking on a fully-funded three-week experience in Vietnam, Indonesia or Malaysia.
Environmental engineering technologies student Nguyen Vu Minh Thy said meeting UTAS students at home had convinced her to be part of the exchange.
"I really liked their attitude and their way of study so, when the opportunity came up to come to their university, I knew I had to catch this opportunity," Ms Vu Minh Thy said.
