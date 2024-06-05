NBA distractions start piling up for Tasmania's top domestic performers

Teenage excitement machine Roman Siulepa is hoping to use the Tasmania JackJumpers as a springboard into the NBA.
The 200-centimetre forward from Queensland has signed a two-year contract as part of the NBL's Next Stars program which is designed to help players develop their game ahead of hopefully making the grade in the US.
Jackies general manager Mika Vukona said: "We've got the utmost confidence in Roman's talent and trajectory and believe he'll continue to thrive in our program and in Tasmania."
Siulepa, of Samoan heritage, was named in the All-Star Five at the 2023 FIBA Under-17 Oceania Championships and was Queensland Basketball's male player of the year.
The 17-year-old was also named tournament MVP in the national under-20 championships in February, where he helped Queensland to a silver medal by averaging an impressive 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game despite being a bottom-age player. He was also one of three Australian teens to be invited to the Basketball Without Borders camp at the NBA All-Star weekend in Indiana.
He also represented Australia at the 2022 FIBA under-17 World Cup and helped the country claim gold at the 2022 under-16 Asian Championships.
Siulepa has also spent time in elite rugby and basketball programs but has chosen to pursue a long-term career in basketball, with the JackJumpers being his first professional NBL contract.
"Coach (Scott) Roth and his coaches have a proven record in developing players," Vukona added. "In our environment we believe Roman will be given a great opportunity to develop and grow his game the right way, preparing himself perfectly for the next level."
Siulepa will work with Vukona in Brisbane while he continues his schooling and will arrive in Tasmania in August to begin pre-season.
Next Stars recruitment manager Liam Santamaria said Siulepa "possesses a unique combination of speed, strength, and athleticism, is a freight-train in transition, has good passing instincts and is regarded as a high-upside defender".
He added: "Tasmania's fans are some of the most passionate in the NBL and I have no doubt they will fall in love with Roman over the next couple of years as he looks to develop into a high-level NBA prospect."
Another JackJumper with an eye on the NBA is Will Magnay with the star centre reported to be in communication with a handful of US teams.
Currently playing for Gold Coast in NBL1 North, the Brisbane-born 208cm 25-year-old was catapulted into Brian Goorjian's Olympic calculations and back on the NBA radar following the Jackies' sensational NBL championship-winning campaign.
ESPN Insider Olgun Uluc reports that the Atlanta Hawks and four other NBA teams are talking to Magnay who signed a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2020 but only played once and registered just three minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Uluc said if Magnay was to be snapped up, the JackJumpers would be in a difficult position to replace him having already signed all three imports for the upcoming season in Milton Doyle, Jordon Crawford and new arrival Craig Sword.
The NBA hopes of Burnie's Taran Armstrong have been strengthened by his performances at a European camp.
The 22-year-old was named in the All-Camp Team in Treviso, Italy, alongside American Darryn Peterson, Serbians Andrej Kostic and Bogoljub Markovic, and Senegal's Mouhamed Faye, while Nikola Djurisic took out MVP honours.
A 196cm point guard, Armstrong is contracted to the Cairns Taipans for the 2024-25 NBL season but the club are waiting on possible NBA interest before filling their final import spot.
According to ESPN, Armstrong has already completed workouts with the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers and has upcoming commitments with the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers and Indiana Pacers.
Taipans head coach Adam Forde has praised Armstrong's conduct through this NBA draft process.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.