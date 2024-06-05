The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

NBA distractions start piling up for Tasmania's top domestic performers

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated June 5 2024 - 11:34am, first published 11:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roman Siulepa. Picture X
Roman Siulepa. Picture X

Teenage excitement machine Roman Siulepa is hoping to use the Tasmania JackJumpers as a springboard into the NBA.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Basketball

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.