Striking charge leads to lengthy ban for star State League midfielder

Launceston co-captain Brodie Palfreyman will miss the Blues' next three matches after being suspended at the State League tribunal on Tuesday night.
According to AFL Tasmania, the gun midfielder was banned for striking Kingborough's Edward Golding in round nine at Windsor Park on May 25. The Blues lost the clash by one point.
Palfreyman pleaded not guilty after the match review officer graded the incident as intentional conduct, high contact, and severe impact, which resulted in a direct tribunal offence.
The tribunal found Palfreyman guilty of the charge however regraded the conduct from intentional to careless and subsequently issued a four-match suspension overall.
As previously reported by The Examiner, Launceston requested that the tribunal hearing be delayed for a week to seek further advice which was approved by TSL management.
It meant Palfreyman was unavailable for selection in round 10 which was last weekend.
That was taken into account at the tribunal and he will be eligible to play again on Saturday, July 13, against North Launceston at Windsor Park in round 15.
The dates include one Launceston bye on June 15 and one league bye due to the state game in Queensland on June 22.
Palfreyman, a multiple-premiership player, is a two-time McAuley Medal-winner as the club best and fairest, including in 2023.
Sixth-placed Launceston have an away clash against fourth-ranked Lauderdale on Saturday at 2pm.
The Blues have a 2-7 win-loss record while the Southern Bombers have won four games.
