'Big future', 'disaster' among descriptors in AFL mid-season report card

The AFL bye rounds are with us again, and we're exactly halfway through the home and away schedule.
It's a long haul, the 2024 season, but now is also a good chance to reflect on the good, the bad and the ugly so far with a brief mid-season report card on each club.
ADELAIDE (D)
The Crows have been a massive disappointment, four losses to start the season putting them on the back foot immediately, their only two wins of any note against Carlton and local rival Port Adelaide. Taylor Walker's struggles have reflected Adelaide's scoring issues; its defence is still vulnerable and midfield not batting deep enough.
BRISBANE (D)
The Lions were supposed to go one step further in 2024, instead their finals hopes are in tatters, two-and-a-half games outside the eight with just four wins, having lost the critical defensive drive of Keidean Coleman for the season halfway through the opening game, then recruit Tom Doedee, Lincoln McCarthy and Darcy Gardiner as well. A disaster.
CARLTON (B)
A really good effort by the Blues considering the amount of injuries they've had to endure, the quality of Sam Walsh, Jacob Weitering, Adam Saad, Adam Cerra and Mitch McGovern all missing for decent chunks. Consistent competitiveness has been the key, even three of the Blues' four losses by 13 points or less. Well set up for a serious crack at flag No.17.
COLLINGWOOD (C)
Terrible start for the defending premier with three straight defeats, turnaround sparked by a good win at the Gabba, then went eight weeks without a loss but with two draws, before defeat last week. Injuries haven't been kind at times and they have missed particularly the brilliance of Jordan De Goey. Pies still winning the close ones but need to improve to win it this year.
ESSENDON (A)
No, they're not one of the better sides to be sitting second on the ladder, but relative to expectations for 2024, Brad Scott's team can't be faulted for effort. There's a more resilient feel about these Dons, the midfield likes of Sam Durham and Jye Caldwell supplementing the superb season of skipper Zach Merrett. Still plenty of upside for this team.
FREMANTLE (B+)
Pretty impressive overall from the Dockers so far, and with a little more luck against Carlton and Port Adelaide could be right near the top of the ladder. A little stodgy sometimes, but Alex Pearce and Luke Ryan lead a terrific defensive unit, and last Sunday's whipping of Melbourne showed how capable Freo is of scoring potency when the mood takes it.
GEELONG (B+)
Seven wins kicked things off in fine style, four straight losses to follow were sobering. But perspective is needed with three of those defeats to good teams by an aggregate of just 18 points and superstar Patrick Dangerfield to return shortly. Cats will need the likes of Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins standing up, but it's been a good response to last year.
GOLD COAST (C)
You feel like the Suns' greatest tests under new coach Damien Hardwick are still to come with their most recent wins over Geelong and Essendon easily their most impressive and their away record poor. But the midfield is ticking over nicely thanks to Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson, and at either end, Ben King and Mac Andrew are imposing. Big future ahead.
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY (C)
Giants were undefeated for five games before hitting a rough patch but seemed to recover their poise before their bye with a terrific win at Geelong. Defensive keys Sam Taylor and Jack Buckley have been terrific, and Jesse Hogan is in career-best form in front of goal. Skipper Toby Greene's relatively average form is a testament to others' improvement, too.
HAWTHORN (C)
Very ordinary start to the new season with five straight losses, but Sam Mitchell's side is now really starting to hit its straps with five victories from the last seven games and some impressive scalps in the Bulldogs and Brisbane (Port Adelaide should have been another). Tremendous scope for continued growth via kids like Josh Weddle and Cam Mackenzie.
MELBOURNE (D)
Higher on the ladder than some with superior grades, but that's because this Melbourne list is still very capable and boasting a handful of AFL football's very best in Max Gawn, Christian Petracca, Steven May and Clayton Oliver. Most of the wins, though, have been expected, the losses against better teams, even before the worrying wipeout at the hands of Fremantle.
NORTH MELBOURNE (E)
The numbers don't lie. With no wins this year and just one from their past 32 games, the Roos are keeping company with a couple of the worst-performed sides of the past 30-odd years. Only one of North's losses has come by anything less than 39 points, and even the energy of talented kids like Harry Sheezel and George Wardlaw is being quickly sapped.
PORT ADELAIDE (B-)
Fourth on the ladder tells its own tale, but perhaps a slightly deceptive one, as wins over Essendon and Geelong (at the Cattery) aside, the Power have won the games they should, lost a Showdown when they shouldn't have, and fared poorly in a couple of good tests against Collingwood and Carlton. Doubts over their mental fibre persist, and fair enough, too.
RICHMOND (D-)
We're giving the Tigers at least a tiny chop out because of a ridiculously lengthy injury list which has pushed close to 20 players at stages, including the critical likes of Tom Lynch, Tim Taranto, Dion Prestia, Jacob Hopper, Noah Balta, Jack Graham and Dylan Grimes. Have been ripped apart a few times, but more often at least stayed competitive.
ST KILDA (E)
The Saints can talk about list inadequacies and a rebuilding mission, but the fact remains they were good enough to play finals last year yet now sit 15th with just four wins, three of those against the bottom three teams. Midfield is short on depth and class, scoring is still a fundamental issue, and the defence is a lot shakier in 2024. Where do they go from here?
SYDNEY (A+)
Clearly the standout of this season, and could be two-and-a-half games clear on top once the bye rounds are complete. Swans have all bases covered, currently No.1 ranked team for both defence and attack, and top six in 30 of 38 key statistical categories. Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, Errol Gulden and Nick Blakey are all among the best in the comp at the moment.
WEST COAST (D)
Three beltings to open proceedings left the Eagles looking like compiling one of the worst seasons on record, but they've been at least competitive in all but two games since, and victories over Fremantle and Melbourne have been impressive. Harley Reid's debut season has been terrific, ditto Jake Waterman up forward, and Elliot Yeo has had a renaissance.
WESTERN BULLDOGS (C)
This mark would have been considerably lower but for the Dogs' last month, in which they've had good wins over GWS and Collingwood as well as pushing Sydney all the way. Midfield duo Marcus Bontempelli and Adam Treloar have been outstanding, Sam Darcy a real discovery and Ed Richards' move midfield a winner. Plenty of upside yet for the Dogs.
