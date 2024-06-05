Trio of South Esk swimmers to take on Australia's best at Olympic trials

A combined total of 28 individual Tasmanian gold medals will not weigh down three South Esk swimmers competing at the most prestigious event on the sport's national calendar.
Sophie Hills, 17, Bella Shaw, 16, and Abbie King, 15, have qualified to compete at the Australian Swimming Trials in Brisbane from June 10-15 to select the Olympic team for Paris.
South Esk head coach Ketrina Clarke said all three are ranked in the top 10 in Australia for their age in several events, qualified at the recent Australian Age Championships on the Gold Coast and are excited about the opportunity to experience open competition for the first time at an Olympic trials.
"They will be warming up, waiting in the marshalling room, racing and cooling down alongside some of the best swimmers in the world," Clarke said.
Hills will race in the para swimming multi-class events in 100 and 400-metre freestyle, 100m butterfly and 200m individual medley, Shaw will race the 200m backstroke and King the 50 and 100m freestyle.
Hills is Swimming Tasmania's reigning female multi-class champion who holds several S9 state records including the 100m butterfly.
She competed in five events at the age championships in April, coming fourth in both the 400m freestyle and 200m individual medley and also achieved nine national qualifying times for the open championships.
Hills dominated her class at the Tasmanian sprint and long-course championships, winning 12 individual gold medals including all four strokes over 50m.
King won a total of 10 individual state gold medals and is the Tasmanian individual medley, butterfly and freestyle age champion.
She holds the 50m freestyle state record and made three A-finals at national age championships.
At the same age championships, Shaw competed in the 15 girls' 50, 100 and 200m backstroke, finishing fourth (200m) and ninth (100m) in A-finals.
She also achieved two open women's national qualifying times and won six individual state backstroke gold medals (15 girls' 50m; 14-15 girls' 100 and 200m; and women's 50, 100 and 200m).
