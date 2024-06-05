Waverley man appears in court over child abuse, bestiality material

A 35-year-old Waverley man has faced court over child sex abuse and bestiality material charges.
The man, who is yet to enter a plea, appeared before Launceston Magistrates Court on June 4.
He faces 84 charges, including 41 counts of using a carriage service to transmit indecent communication to a child under 16 and 38 counts of using a carriage service for child abuse material.
Some details of the charges included using Facebook Messenger to send indecent communications to a child under 16 and storing child abuse material and data on Samsung mobile phones.
Police allege that there were 45 different users who the man believed to be under the age of 16, and indecently communicated with or transferred child abuse material of the users to himself.
He also faced a count of possession of a bestiality product and multiple counts of using an electronic communication method for child pornography material or possessing or controlling child abuse material.
Police claim the crimes were committed over a 10-year period, from December 2012 to July 2023.
Magistrate Ken Stanton agreed to adjourn without a plea until July 18, as it was the man's first appearance in relation to the charges.
