The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New rules allow personalised plates for Tasmanian special interest vehicles

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
June 5 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NAMT manager Phil Costello with Rob Fairs Member for Bass and Minister for Transport Eric Abetz. Picture by Paul Scambler
NAMT manager Phil Costello with Rob Fairs Member for Bass and Minister for Transport Eric Abetz. Picture by Paul Scambler

Tasmanian car and motorbike enthusiasts can now express their individuality through personalised number plates on their special interest vehicles.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East focusing on health and science. Curtin University Alumni. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.