New rules allow personalised plates for Tasmanian special interest vehicles

Tasmanian car and motorbike enthusiasts can now express their individuality through personalised number plates on their special interest vehicles.
A 2024 election promise from the Liberals, the rules around special interest vehicles have been relaxed to allow TasPlates personalised plates to be displayed in place of the standard "SI" plates.
National Automobile Museum Tasmania manager Phil Costello said he believed the change would be "extremely popular" among motorists.
"We've certainly had a lot of interest since the announcement was made prior to the election," Mr Costello said.
"People have been contacting us for updates, which we didn't have up until now.
"So we're very pleased that the local car and motorcycle classic community will now be able to have their own plates."
He said the SI plate had never been "particularly good looking".
"We'll be pleased to show the cars off in here with their new plates," Mr Costello said.
Special interest vehicles can be driven a maximum of 104 days a year, with owners required to record their outings in a logbook.
In return, the vehicles receive discounted registration and MAIB insurance fees.
Transport Minister Eric Abetz said there were no plans to extend the number of days special interest vehicles can be driven at this stage.
"We have increased the number of days that these vehicles can be on the road, and of course they are subject to the road worthy test to ensure that they're safer for the driver, but also for the rest of the community," Mr Abetz said.
Liberal Member for Bass and local petrol head Rob Fairs said it was a win for the 8800 Tasmanian motoring enthusiasts who had special interest vehicles.
"We know that there are around 14,000 personalised TasPlates that have been purchased here in Tasmania, but are currently not on a vehicle, going unused and collecting dust in the shed," Mr Fairs said.
"It's great that they're going to be able to dust them off and really add to their vehicles because they're amazing vehicles ... it completes the package."
To qualify for special interest registration, cars and motorbikes must be at least 30 years old, or a replica of a vehicle released at least 30 years ago, and in exceptional condition.
