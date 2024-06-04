With budget 'disaster' looming, Liberals must clarify tax plans: Labor

A state budget 'disaster' is looming and the government must clarify whether it intends to bring in a new tax that could help state finances, but might prove unpopular with some Liberals and industries, Labor has said.
Labor Treasury spokesman Josh Willie said the Liberals made $1.7 billion worth of election promises during the campaign, but have so far been mum about how they intend to pay for them.
Among those promises was a $60 million plan to abolish stamp duty for first home-buyers - a policy that the Liberals said would be funded via a 5 per cent levy on short-stay accommodation.
The government last week tabled plans for the stamp duty concession, but have yet to move on the new short-stay tax.
"I am concerned how this government is paying for its promises," Mr Willie said.
"They've mismanaged the budget, we've got record deficit and debt and we don't have much to show for it - we've got public services at breaking point, good hard-working Tasmanians are leaving the state in droves for better opportunities elsewhere.
"I think Treasurer Ferguson has some questions to answer."
When asked on June 4 whether the government intended to follow through on its election promise to introduce the short stay accommodation levy, Mr Ferguson initially avoided the question.
Later when pressed, he said: "We are committed to the levy and the stamp duty relief, in fact it's before parliament next week."
The proposal for the levy on short-stay accommodation was met with a lukewarm response from industry in February, with Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Michael Bailey declaring that new taxes were "not the solution".
"While we welcome a discussion about how to boost housing supply and home-ownership, we are concerned that the Liberals are effectively proposing a new tax," Mr Bailey said.
Then on election night, newly elected Franklin MHA Eric Abetz questioned whether the Liberals should re-think some policies, including the proposed levy, in light of the vote swing against the party.
After leading the states in the economic field during and out of the COVID-19 period, Tasmania's economic performance has since slipped, with employment falling and state output worsening since mid last year.
Independent economist Saul Eslake earlier this year said Tasmania's public finances were in a "much worse condition than the government would have you believe".
He pointed out that Treasury's Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Outlook projected the state's non-financial public sector cash deficits would total nearly $8 billion over the coming four years.
When adding in growth in unfunded pension liabilities, Tasmania's debt is expected to be bigger - on a per-capita basis - than Victoria's, according to Mr Eslake.
