More hospital beds vital for Launceston General Hospital

Isabel Bird has reported that the Launceston General Hospital will need 100 more beds in order to reduce patient stays at the hospital and prevent delays to surgery procedures, as suggested by the state's new president of the Australian Medical Association.
Duncan Bailey has told of how the $3.5 million redevelopment of Launceston's tennis centre will usher in the return of the the Launceston International tennis tournament next year, with a hope that both will inspire the next generation of players.
Speaking of sport, Brian Allen has reported on the upgrades that will be coming for Taasmanian football clubs over the next three years from the Tasmanian Community Football Facilities Fund.
A murder trial has begun in Launceston's Supreme Court involving a Waverley man who is accused of attacking his ex-partner and her new boyfriend with a knife while they were in bed in 2021.
Court reporter Nick Clark will provide updates from the trial later today.
Matt Maloney, journalist
