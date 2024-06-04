A love for movement: Half a century of Tapestry Dance Studio

Dance instructor Donna Jackson has taught tap, jazz and ballet for most of her life - which all started in her lounge room at the age of 16.
The Tapestry Dance Studio is the longest running dance school in Tasmanian and it celebrated its 50th anniversary over the weekend with a concert.
Ms Jackson's daughter Kelly Jackson said her mother had always been surrounded by dance.
"Mum comes from a dancing background, her mother Billie Atkins danced professionally on the mainland - so her daughters were dancing from the age of two," Kelly said.
When Ms Jackson was 16 she was approached to teach tap to some children in the neighbourhood.
"She commenced classes in her lounge room, then asked by Julie Johnson to teach some champion routines to a handful of older students," she said.
"Her student numbers increased as her success as a teacher became known."
With increased student numbers, Kelly said her mother's classes moved to the Ravenswood Hall and she travelled to Burnie to teach every Saturday.
"After a few years the Launceston studio increased so the Burnie school had to close," she said.
"The successful school needed a name, [Tapestry Dance Studio] was chosen ... as "tapestry" incorporated all styles of dance.
"By this stage, her sister Paula and her brother in-law Michael had joined the school teaching jazz and ballet."
Kelly said the current Mowbary studio was purchased about 20 years ago.
Ms Jackson had many achievements throughout her dancing career, including an appearance on Young Talent Time where the careers of several pop stars were launched, including Danni Minogue and Tina Arena.
"At the age of 13, she won a statewide talent quest, in her late teens she was invited to Newcastle to learn from the famous Les Griffths," she said.
"Mum appeared on Johnny Young's Young Talent Time as a guest performer.
"Over the years, Tapestry Dance Studio has had a lot of success with students working professional across the globe."
The concert celebration was held on Saturday, June 1 at the Launceston Conference Centre, followed by a surprise party at the UTAS stadium club rooms.
Ms Jackson continues to teacher with daughter Kelly alongside her, Ms Jacskon's granddaughter Winter performed in the anniversary concert celebration.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.