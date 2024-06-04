Launceston born-and-bred man celebrates golf-themed 100th birthday

Launceston born-and-bred Raymond Summers celebrated his 100th birthday on June 5, and has lived most of his life in the same suburb.
Mr Summers grew up in a two-bedroom house in Edinburgh Street and was one of 12 siblings.
When he was 18 years old, he served in World War II in Papua New Guinea.
Mr Summers said he became lifelong friends with many of the men that he served alongside - though sadly they have all passed on now.
After the war, Mr Summers worked at a glass supplies company where he met the "love of his life".
"I said, 'this is the one for me, if I'm lucky'," Mr Summers said.
It turns out he was indeed lucky as they were married for well over 60 years, before she passed away five years ago.
Mr Summers' daughter Jenny Morling said the characteristic that stood out most was her father's kindness and willingness to help others.
"He's always been very kind and generous to everybody," Ms Morling said.
Ms Morling said her father was an amazing grandfather to her three children, especially after her first husband left when her youngest was only 14 months old.
"Dad would have been well in his seventies and he was running pushbikes with them from Greens Beach to Kelso," Ms Morling said.
"He really helped me with my boys, taking them fishing and doing all the manly stuff that they would have missed out on - a mother can only do so much."
Ms Morling said that she never wanted her parents in an aged care home and that it was the family's turn to look after Mr Summers.
She said caring for her father was made easier considering both her daughter and herself live in the neighbouring houses and her brother lives at the back of the block.
Mr Summers has been an avid golfer for much of his life, so it made sense that his birthday party was held at the Launceston Golf Club, Saturday, June 1, and featured a birthday cake decorated as a golf course.
Around 60 people attended Mr Summers' birthday party, with speeches given by various family members including some of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
