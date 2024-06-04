The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Frenzied attack meant that accused man intended to kill: Crown

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated June 4 2024 - 5:18pm, first published 1:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man was allegedly murdered and a woman was left critically injured at this property in Ravenswood in 2021. Picture by Paul Scambler.
A man was allegedly murdered and a woman was left critically injured at this property in Ravenswood in 2021. Picture by Paul Scambler.

A Waverley man was acting in a frenzy when he attacked his ex-partner and her new boyfriend with a knife while they were in bed, a Supreme Court jury in Launceston heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for The Examiner. My journalism career has clicked over 34 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.