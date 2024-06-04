'One crisis to another': How do LGH patients get faster medical care?

A Tasmanian medical specialist says up to 100 extra beds are needed at the Launceston General Hospital to reduce patient stays in hospital and prevent long surgery delays.
Australian Medical Association's new state president Michael Lumsden-Steel said Northern Tasmanians wait too long for elective surgeries, and stay in hospital longer than necessary because of public funding shortfalls.
He said the LGH was in particular need of more sub-acute beds, where sub-acute patients needing rehabilitative, palliative or geriatric care often take-up surgery beds.
The average yearly cost of an acute bed is $815,000, while sub-acute beds cost $450,000, which represents a $365,000 yearly loss for the health system per bed.
This financial waste is an ongoing issue, with bed-block in 2022 caused by aged-care access issues, and approval delays for National Disability Insurance Scheme support.
"We don't have the beds and staff that we need," Dr Lumsden-Steel said.
"Patients sit around in the acute beds waiting to be discharged home with support.
"We can't keep kicking this silent issue, which is the under-funding of the public health care system, from election cycle to election cycle, with a few promises that don't address the underlying issue.
"The impact is that we are rolling from one crisis to another, never actually catching up. What we need is a large reset."
Dr Lumsden-Steel said a focus of his two-year presidency role would be to address the historical 20-year-under-funding of the public health system.
He said he would work with the state and federal governments to work out what funding was needed, in terms of infrastructure, IT, staff and logistics, and to develop a clear plan to increase the funding.
He added that public discussions around the priority of healthcare, and about where that extra funding to would be cut from, would be necessary.
"Every time we ask the government to do something in healthcare, that comes at a cost," Dr Lumsden-Steel said.
"We need to be honest and realistic about that.
"But if the government are not going to provide enough funding to meet demand in the public system then the patients need to be informed of that."
The state government has committed $580 million over 10 years to improve facilities at the LGH and increase its capacity to meet future demand.
