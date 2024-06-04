Importance of foreign legion bringing their flair to NPL Tasmania

The value of quality imports to enhance Launceston's NPL Tasmania teams has rarely been more obvious than this season.
Ayouba Kenneh has scored half of United's goals while Emanuel Ponce's seven for Riverside featured two braces in their superb run to the Lakoseljac Cup semi-finals.
And Thierry Swaby's nine for Launceston City includes a hot streak of seven in their last five league games.
Ponce and Swaby struck important and memorable goals around the same time of their games on Saturday, taking advantage of mistakes by opposition keepers in the 63rd and 69th minutes respectively.
Three minutes after Kobe Kemp's penalty conversion threatened to kickstart a Kingborough comeback from 2-0 down, Ponce perfectly controlled Masatoshi Kawano's under-hit clearance with his right foot, took another couple of touches to get within range and then unleashed a left-foot drive from 30-plus yards into the far top corner.
Meanwhile, at the other end of town, league leaders Glenorchy were holding on to a 1-0 lead at Prospect Park when Swaby closed down keeper Angus Burdon, stole possession and coolly rolled the ball home from a wide angle despite pressure from covering defenders.
And they don't mind a celebration either these boys, with Kenneh a picture of joy after putting his side two up early doors against the reigning league and cup champions, Swaby going through an entire catalogue before settling on an archer firing an imaginary arrow into the home support on Saturday and Ponce storming off down the far touchline to hug injured fellow import Adrian Anthony.
All three clubs have a solid history of landing top-quality imports with Englishman David Owusu, Portugal's Andre Chamusca and American Tyler Fischer perhaps the pick of a quality bunch. However, this season's crop are presenting a powerful case of being the region's best yet.
And experienced United coach Lino Sciulli this week highlighted the positive impact such overseas talent is having on impressionable young Tasmanian players.
Riverside's wait for points since joining the Women's Super League has been nothing if not agonising.
Olympic sit second-bottom on the ladder with two draws from seven games but in the knowledge that their points tally could have been much higher without three home-ground heartbreaks.
Against Launceston United in round five, Chris Rademacher's young side led for a quarter of the game and were holding on to a precious point when Dani Gunton hit a long-range winner three minutes into stoppage time.
Two weeks later against bottom side Taroona, Riverside led for more than half the game and were two minutes away from a 2-0 home win when the visitors' only two shots on target saw them score in the 88th and 90th minutes to claim what remains their only point of the season.
And back at Windsor Park on Saturday, Olympic twice led and again seemed destined for a commendable draw until Dani Kannegiesser's cool 90th-minute winner allowed Kingborough to take the points despite leading for just one minute of the 90.
There are few sights more joyous in soccer than a centre-back storming upfield convinced they have morphed into Lionel Messi.
Luke Warrener will need to play a lot of minutes this season to top his such moment against Devonport on Saturday.
Channelling Tony Adams in the last game of Arsenal's 1998 double season, Warrener's Launceston United side were 5-0 down 10 minutes from time and staring down another attack when he succinctly told his teammates: "I've got this, hold my beer."
Storming out from the edge of his own box, he first robbed Brody Denehey of possession and then dished the ball off to Aidan Rigby on the right flank.
Not content with his contribution, Warrener continued his surge, was expertly found by Rigby's return pass and then tidily slotted the ball beyond Noah Calamatta's dive and inside the far post before embarking on a succession of high-10s with teammates.
Coach Lino Sciulli was among the first to offer post-game celebrations, asking if his centre-back had got over the nosebleed from being so far upfield.
