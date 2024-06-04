The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

Importance of foreign legion bringing their flair to NPL Tasmania

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated June 4 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thierry Swaby on the ball for Launceston City against United. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Thierry Swaby on the ball for Launceston City against United. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The value of quality imports to enhance Launceston's NPL Tasmania teams has rarely been more obvious than this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from A-League

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.