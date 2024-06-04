Throw away your puffer jackets? Tassie headed for warm winter

It won't be Queensland or anything, but Tasmanians can look forward to a warmer-than-usual winter.
The Bureau of Meteorology has released its June-August outlook, which predicts a welcome decrease in chill factor and about average rainfall for the Apple Isle.
Launceston is considered a 94 per cent chance of recording median maximum temperatures above 12.9 degrees, well above its historic median of 12.6 degrees.
And the nights should be warmer too.
Launceston has an 89 per cent chance of topping its median minimum temperature of 2.9 degrees, and a 63 per cent chance of bettering 3.3 degrees.
"Tasmania is very likely to have higher than usual temperatures for this time of year," the Bureau's Angus Hines said.
"Below average rainfall is likely for King Island and Flinders Island, [but] there is no strong indication of a wetter or drier than usual winter for other parts of Tasmania.
"In recent decades western Tasmania has typically received between 400 and 1200 millimetres of rainfall during winter, while eastern areas have received between 100 and 600 millimetres."
Launceston also experienced a warmer winter last year, recording mean maximum and minimum temperatures that were at least one degree higher than the average.
About average temperatures were recorded in 2022 and 2021, while 2020 and 2019 both had slightly warmer than average days, and slightly colder than average nights.
