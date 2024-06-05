Launceston College student among Tasmanians off to weightlifting nationals

They've done all the work to be physically ready and it's now about the mental game, according to a pair of weightlifters going to nationals in Perth, Western Australia, this weekend.
Launceston-based Bridget Martin and George Town's Seth Fox will compete at the Australian Weightlifting Federation under-23 and junior national championships on Saturday.
Martin, who is going to the titles for the first time, is lifting in the under-20 87-plus kilogram class.
Her personal best is a snatch of 80kg, clean and jerk of 101kg and a total of 180kg which was the total required to qualify for nationals.
The 20-year-old qualified at the state championships and said she was named the best under-20 and under-23 lifter for her category at that event.
Martin's goal for nationals is to achieve a 200kg total which would get her up to the senior national qualification standard.
She wants to do a clean and jerk of 110kg and is on track after lifting that in training recently.
She said she trained five days per week for about two hours every session.
"I've definitely been working hard the past couple of months," she said of her personal best.
"And one week out, I'm probably training my best I have in a long time. So it's a good lead-up and hopefully I can get that in the competition."
She expects to be lifting against 10 to 15 other women.
"I reckon 80 per cent of it is mental and keeping it together in a real competition where there's a lot of pressure on you," she said.
"In training you're used to it. You come in every day and see the same people and lift in front of the same people.
"So it's definitely (about) keeping it together in a competition when there's a lot of people watching you."
Fox, a Launceston College grade 12 student, will lift in the under-20 and under-23 89kg class.
He has personal bests of 120kg for snatch, 144kg for clean and jerk and a total of 264kg.
The 17-year-old's aim for nationals is to snatch between 120-125kg and clean and jerk 150-155kg.
In early April, he snatched 116kg and clean and jerked 144kg which enabled him to qualify for nationals.
Fox said he was looking forward to the event after missing out last year.
"It's very exciting because last year I qualified for the youth nationals but unfortunately I had to pull out because I had a back injury," he said.
The teenager also spoke of the mental game.
"I've done all the work in the gym to physically put up these numbers but it's just putting it together in my head on the day," he said.
"And just being confident and telling myself that I've done all this work and that I'm not going to let it slip away and that I'm going to go out there and smash it."
The pair are part of the Elite Lifting team coached by two-time Olympian Ron Laycock at Health and Fitness World.
Laycock said Martin was ranked number one in Australia in under-20 and under-23 87kg-plus women.
He said Fox was number one ranked in under-20 and number three rank in under-23 for the 89kg weight class.
