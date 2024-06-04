WIN journalist Alex Johnston to take reins at state Lambie Network

Just weeks after their entire staff walked out over a claimed hiring and policy disagreement, the three new Jacqui Lambie Network state members have brought in a seasoned political advisor that could help put an end to the disarray.
WIN Television journalist Alex Johnston confirmed he will commence work as the party's senior political advisor from July 15.
Mr Johnston, who has worked as News Director at Win since 2019, previously worked as a senior media advisor for state Labor while in opposition between 2014 and 2018, and briefly as Media Coordinator for the Museum of New and Old Art between 2018 and 2019.
His recruitment occurred rapidly last week, after the Jacqui Lambie Network advertised for staffers in the wake of the departure of its entire parliamentary staff on the eve of the return to parliament last month.
Some sources claimed that the advisors quit due to disagreements with the three new parliament members over recruitment decisions, and for policy and organisational reasons.
In particular, the two staffers disagreed with the proposed appointment of a former Jacqui Lambie Network federal staffer to a senior role.
A JLN source confirmed that the staffer has now declined to take up the offered parliamentary staffer role.
Sources also claimed that the staff exodus was also motivated by disagreement over decisions not to brief media, which led to accusations that the self-styled 'party of transparency' was dodging public scrutiny.
However other sources close to the JLN claimed that the two senior staffers were pressured to leave due to their unwelcome links to party founder Senator Jacqui Lambie.
It is understood the three new JLN state members were unhappy with what they perceived as interference from the federal branch, and the two departed staffers were seen as being too attached to Ms Lambie.
