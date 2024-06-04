Every patch of rainforest needed in climate change fight

WE DON'T have the luxury to cut down rainforest anymore.
We once thought we did.
Once upon a time, the island of Tasmania was covered in it.
But as more and more species go extinct and the planet literally warms before our very eyes, this just can't go on.
Rainforest cools the earth and we need every little patch of it, left exactly where it is.
Not cut down, not shipped away, not pulped or turned into wood chips.
Native forest logging needs to stop now.
Those working on logging activities in takayna/Tarkine right now need to listen to the advice and evidence of climate scientists and stop cutting down the rainforest.
Kasey McNamara, Launceston
SO THE Launceston Show for 2024 has been cancelled.
Will the state government have the courage to cancel the Thursday public holiday and save businesses from paying penalty rates for a non-event, and save the general public from paying public holiday rates for services they receive on that day, or will they buckle to the unions, especially the public service unions?
Peter Wilson, Newstead
I SEE with dismay that the City Park Shop is no more.
Over the past 50 years our family, children and grandchildren, have invested heavily in that shop.
A visit to the City Park also meant forays across the street for the home-cooked silverside and pickle sandwiches, sausage rolls and coffee.
Then back again for ice cream and lolly bags.
The City Park Shop was so convenient. What an icon! What a loss!
Lorraine Gowland, Invermay
LAST August I had a letter in The Examiner protesting the removal of ten trees from City Park, a decision made by City of Launceston council as part of the changes being made to the Royal Albert Hall currently underway.
My point being, the council got rid of the trees to allow a better view from the refurbishment area into the adjacent park.
Apparently the trees, which were planted back in 1955, had no heritage value to mitigate their ignominious endings.
I'll now ask if the trees surrounding the lookout tower on Talbot Road also have no heritage value? If that's true, then they should also be culled to enable the restoration of uninterrupted views all over Launceston.
As the ten trees in City Park have no effect on the City Urban Greening Strategy, then these trees shouldn't either.
Their unlamented removal will allow the lookout to be used as intended for residents and visitors alike in providing superb all round views of Launceston.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
I REFER to the article "Caravan park long-term residencies in spotlight" (The Examiner, May 31).
In this article, it was correctly noted that the issues affecting the residents of the Beauty Point Tourist Park are a direct result of Tasmanians lacking the legal protection offered to residents of other caravan parks in all the other Australian states.
The West Tamar Council is advocating for this to change, and for a bill to be passed in Parliament to protect residents' rights.
Recently, Janie Finlay as a Member for Bass, tabled a document with over 2000 signatures from concerned locals who support protection of residents of the Beauty Point Tourist Park.
Ms Finlay has given a promise to table a private members bill, should the government fail to act.
Joan Hammond, Beauty Point
IN LESS than one month all Tasmanian taxpayers will receive a tax cut in their fortnightly take home pay.
This fundamental reform will help Tasmanians address the cost of living challenge facing all Tasmanians.
This Albanese government tax reform means 84 per cent of taxpayers will get a bigger tax cut and more support than they would have received under the Liberal Coalition.
It doesn't matter where you live in Tasmania. You will benefit from these tax cuts.
The average Tasmanian worker will now get a tax cut of more than $1500 a year.
For a family on an average household income of around $130,000, with one partner earning $80,000 and the other partner earning $50,000, your combined tax cut will be over $2600, which is about $50 a week.
The government's $300 energy rebate will also ensure you pay less on your energy bills for the next 12 months.
Senator Helen Polley, Labor Senator for Tasmania
