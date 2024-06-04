Return of Launceston International will 'inspire the next generation'

The Launceston International tennis tournament will return in 2025 following the completion of the $3.5 million Launceston Tennis, Community and Events Centre.
The Examiner revealed in May that Fairbrother Construction had been approved to undertake the construction of the new facilities, featuring changerooms, cafe and office spaces.
Tennis Tasmania general manager Darren Sturgess said he couldn't wait for the project to be completed by the end of the year.
"We can see a lot of investment going into this site with court resurfacing - we're looking to upgrade the lights as well," Mr Sturgess said.
"And we can't wait to welcome the Launceston International back in 2025."
The international tennis tournament was moved to Burnie in 2023, with delays and cost escalations in the construction of the centre cited as the reason for the move.
Mr Sturgess said the return of the Launceston International would inspire junior players and attract people in the community to watch world-class athletes.
"There are players that are playing the French Open right now that have played on these courts here in Launceston and around Tasmania, so it really does inspire the next generation," Mr Sturgess said.
He said they were also working closely with Tennis Australia to secure two new Junior International tournaments next year.
Mr Sturgess said participation in tennis remained strong throughout the state over the past 12 months.
"We've had almost 200,000 hours of court hire booked," he said.
"We've got amazing school numbers with kids getting a taste of tennis in schools ... we look to transition those kids into playing more regularly."
"It's a great sport - it's a sport for life, it's low impact and it complements so many other sports out there as well."
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson said the cost of the project had been one of the challenges their partners had to work through.
"The Tasmanian Government has put forward $2 million dollars, the Australian government half a million dollars and each of Tennis Tasmania and Launceston City Council half a million dollars," Mr Ferguson said.
"The building works are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, with the Launceston International set to return soon after.
"I hope that competitors and visitors alike will enjoy the brand-new, world-class facilities for many years to come."
