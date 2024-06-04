Walls of Jerusalem National Park reopens following fallow deer cull

The Walls of Jerusalem National Park is open following the completion of the second phase of deer culling in the park.
The Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area Deer Control Project aims to remove wild fallow deer from within the park via an aerial shooting program from a helicopter.
Wild fallow deer were identified as a threat to the area as they damage soils, waterways and sensitive vegetation including the Miena Cider Gum.
During this year's operation, a further 306 deer were removed over 19 days, bringing the total number of deer removed from the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area to 1017 deer over 40 days.
The aerial program was assisted with 13 days of ground shooting by volunteers from the Sporting Shooters Association of Australia and the Australian Deer Association.
Parks and Environment Minister Nick Duigan said removing deer from these areas was critical to avoid damaging our World Heritage Area.
"This vital work protects the values of the TWWHA and our national parks to maintain those areas which are loved by Tasmanians and visitors and make Tasmania so special," Mr Duigan said.
The decision to cull the deer via aerial shooting was condemned by Tasmanian hunters.
The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers (SFF) Party of Tasmania told The Examiner the "mass slaughter" of fallow deer was unnecessary and constituted "a form of animal cruelty".
Mr Duigan said highly trained markspersons used thermal assisted cameras which enabled more accurate detection and identification of deer in the landscape.
"This advanced technology increases the effectiveness of control efforts and ensures animal welfare is maintained," Mr Duigan said.
"Veterinarians involved in the program indicated that the lead free ammunition used this year was effective, had less impact on the environment and met all animal welfare requirements."
Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said the Australian government was committed to protecting the Walls of Jerusalem National Park.
"Feral and invasive species like deer cause enormous damage to our precious places and the plants and animals that call them home, including the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area," Ms Plibersek said.
