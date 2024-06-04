The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Environment

Walls of Jerusalem National Park reopens following fallow deer cull

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
June 4 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Walls of Jerusalem National Park is now open following a successful fallow deer cull. Picture by Rob Shaw
The Walls of Jerusalem National Park is now open following a successful fallow deer cull. Picture by Rob Shaw

The Walls of Jerusalem National Park is open following the completion of the second phase of deer culling in the park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East focusing on health and science. Curtin University Alumni. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.