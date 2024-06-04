Reinforcements coming as Pearce says he will return for Hillwood this season

Injured Hillwood coach Jake Pearce is hoping to return to the field for his side's NTFA premier round 12 away clash against South Launceston on June 29.
Despite being two rounds away, it shapes as one of the matches of the season given Peace may return for the 2023 grand finalists while South are currently undefeated.
The gun midfielder has previously told The Examiner he had "a disc pressing on a nerve which needed surgery" which he had earlier this season.
It was a back injury which troubled him on-and-off last season.
"I managed it through the finals and it was nothing that I thought was considered too bad," he said.
"Then once it (the season) had finished, it really took a toll on me and I tried to find out how to get it sorted."
Pearce spoke of his potential return date ahead of the weekend's 16-point loss to Longford.
"I'll definitely come back this season, I'm pretty confident ... I'm looking to come back against South. That's probably where I'm at. Obviously it's a big game. So if I'm not 100 per cent, I'm not going to risk it," he said.
The Sharks have also been without star defender Jack Tuthill this season who has played two reserves games.
Pearce said he was doing fly-in, fly-out work in Queensland and explained why he hadn't played seniors yet.
"He didn't want to come back into the seniors because he felt like he didn't deserve his spot and that was probably fair enough," he said.
"We're just trying to get him qualified (for finals). He's got a bit of work. He's got a probation period he has to get through at the moment ... I'm pretty confident he should be able to squeeze a few games in at the back end of the year."
Pearce said the Sharks had missed his energy.
"He's someone that when the chips are down and when it's against us, he's one that steps up and he's prepared to put his head over the football," he said.
"He's really got that first three steps which is really good and breaks the game open."
Hillwood are sitting fifth on the fiercely competitive ladder with four wins and four losses.
It comes after they didn't lose a match until round 12 last year and made the grand final.
"We've got a few blokes out at the moment and that's probably where it's all probably hurting us more than anything," Pearce said.
"It's not that one player, it's probably five players that we've probably lacked ... hopefully towards the back end of the year when we need to win games of footy, I think we're going to have our best team on the park which I'm really excited about."
While dominant ruck Hamish Leedham (knee) didn't get up for the weekend's Longford clash, defensive pillar Zac Oldenhof (calf) did return for the first time since round one.
He featured in the Sharks' best.
The Examiner has introduced a NTFA premier player of the year gong to discover the best big-game performer.
Its purpose is to identify the best performances particularly in the most-competitive matches.
Longford's Kacey Curtis - 3 votes
Was the Tigers' best in a hard-fought 16-point win against Hillwood that was the marquee match of the round.
"Captain Kacey Curtis came into the mix and I thought he did a really, really good job on Isaac Thompson, who's obviously been having a fantastic year," coach Mitch Stagg said.
Rocherlea's Luke Richards - 2 votes
The City Tigers' captain, who often plays in the back line, kicked three goals in the first half when the game was there to be won.
Hillwood's Isaac Thompson - 1 vote
Was named the Sharks' best in the game of the round and is having an outstanding season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.