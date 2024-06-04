The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Reinforcements coming as Pearce says he will return for Hillwood this season

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
June 4 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hillwood coach Jake Pearce in action during the 2023 finals series. Picture by Paul Scambler
Hillwood coach Jake Pearce in action during the 2023 finals series. Picture by Paul Scambler

Injured Hillwood coach Jake Pearce is hoping to return to the field for his side's NTFA premier round 12 away clash against South Launceston on June 29.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.