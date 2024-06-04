Chris Crerar scholarship for Tasmanian Aboriginal students launched

The life of passionate photographer, journalist and reconciliation activist Chris Crerar is being honoured with the launch of a scholarship for Tasmanian Aboriginal students.
Reconciliation Tasmania launched The Chris Crerar Reconciliation Scholarship for Tasmanian Aboriginal students who will start a Bachelor degree for the first time in semester 1 of 2025 with the University of Tasmanian [UTAS].
The $25,000 scholarship will offer $5000 over five years to successful applicants, and was funded through donations to Mr Crerar's legacy.
Reconciliation Council co-chairperson Beth Gilligan said the scholarship was launched in the final days of National Reconciliation Week, offering a "tangible and practical way for everyone to make a difference".
"The University of Tasmania, despite herculean efforts, does not have enough scholarships for its Aboriginal students," Ms Gilligan said.
"But we can all play a part in changing that.
"Every single one of us can act for reconciliation with a donation - no matter how big or small - for a student whose life will be made different because of our collective action.
"Chris chose to make a difference with his life and we can too."
Tax deductible donations can be made via www.rectas.com.au
Before passing away earlier this year, Mr Crerar was a senior staff member with Reconciliation Tasmania where he had a "particular commitment to Tasmanian Aboriginal people".
Ms Gilligan said he worked tirelessly to promote the truth.
"Chris worked tirelessly to promote truth-telling, truth-listening, and respectful dialogue toward mutual respect and understanding," Ms Gilligan said.
Applications for the scholarship will open from August 31 and close on October 31, 2024.
