Tasmanians surrender 30 firearms to police through weekend amnesty drive

Tasmanians surrendered 30 guns to the police last weekend through a mobile firearms amnesty drive.
Residents were encouraged to give up ammunition along with any illegal or unwanted firearms at one of 15 locations over the long weekend.
Assistant Commissioner Adrian Bodnar said the acquired weapons included 11 shotguns, eight rifles, one registered pistol and an air rifle.
"In total, 30 firearms were surrendered to police over the weekend - that's 30 firearms out of our community that can no longer be stolen and used to commit crime or cause harm," he said.
The amnesty drive saw its largest haul in Sheffield, collecting seven guns in total.
Nubeena and Newnham drop-off points received four firearms each, while Forth and Smithton both gathered three, and Devonport and Dunalley stockpiled two.
The other eight locations were all given one weapon, with the exception of Richmond which instead received a "significant quantity of ammunition" and Triabunna and Swansea, which had no donations.
"It's pleasing that Tasmanians took the opportunity over the weekend to surrender firearms and ammunition to police to remove them from our community," Assistant Commissioner Bodner said.
"Mobile firearms amnesties are one measure police use to reduce the number of firearms circulating, but it's important to remember that under Tasmania's permanent firearms amnesty, firearms can be surrendered to police at any time by phoning 131 444 and making arrangements."
