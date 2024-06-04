The Examiner
Tasmanians surrender 30 firearms to police through weekend amnesty drive

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated June 5 2024 - 9:30am, first published 9:07am
Tasmania Police have collected 30 guns from residents through a weekend amnesty drive. Picture supplied by Tasmania Police
Tasmania Police have collected 30 guns from residents through a weekend amnesty drive. Picture supplied by Tasmania Police

Tasmanians surrendered 30 guns to the police last weekend through a mobile firearms amnesty drive.

