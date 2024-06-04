Boost: Upgrades coming for many Tassie footy clubs in next three years

Better lighting, improved playing surfaces and more inclusive changerooms are on the agenda as the AFL aims to grow footy in Tasmania.
The AFL National Facilities Panel has allocated an initial $1.5 million across three years with development of the Tasmanian Community Football Facilities Fund.
It will result in $500,000 made available each year to assist footy clubs and stakeholders to develop infrastructure at Tasmanian venues.
It's all part of AFL Tasmania's vision of reaching 28,000 participants by the time the Tasmania Devils enter the AFL and AFLW competitions in 2028.
Head of AFL Tasmania Damian Gill said the establishment of the fund would enable the sport to "take a quantum leap in our state".
"The quality of community football infrastructure is crucial for our game's continued growth, and to meet the growing needs of our participants now and in the future, we want to get access to and upgrade or develop 70 ovals across Tasmania by 2028," he said.
Meanwhile, George Town's $500,000 Blue Gum Park redevelopment project has won the 2023 Ken Gannon Community Football Facilities Award for Tasmania.
The revamped Blue Gum Park hosted the NTFA Women's Gala Day earlier this year and NTFA finals in 2023.
George Town will also host the Relive the Rivalry AFL football charity match on Saturday, October 5.
A Tasmanian side made up of former VFL/AFL players and local legends will take on a Victorian/All-Stars team made up of past greats from all over Australia.
It's only the second time the game will be played in the North in the event's decade-long history.
The Blue Gum Park redevelopment, managed by the Baker Group, saw a new drainage system and goal posts installed, the ground re-levelled, behind-goal netting and perimeter fencing.
The project involved collaboration between the George Town Council, George Town Football Club, the NTFA, AFL Tasmania and state government.
AFL Tasmania's Anthony Osborn said Blue Gum Park was a worthy winner of the award.
"The redevelopment of Blue Gum Park is an example of how a once-challenging venue can be transformed into a versatile and well-maintained space for its community," he said.
George Town president Lynette Burt said it was a reward for the hard work put in by all parties.
"The ground upgrades project-managed by the council has given us a facility that can be used year-round, with a focus on improving community participation," she said.
"AFL Tasmania provided support to ensure the ground was finished with a high-quality fence that improved player and spectator safety."
