Police responding to Cressy crash, reports of fallen powerlines

Emergency services are responding to an early morning crash in Northern Tasmania.
Tasmania Police advised of a report that a car had collided with a power pole in Cressy, about 10 minutes south of Longford.
Police reported the single-vehicle crash about 5.45am on Tuesday.
"Police advise motorists to take caution in the area of Main Street at Cressy," a statement read.
"There are reports that power lines may be down across the road.
"No serious injuries are reported at this stage."
MORE TO COME
