The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

St Lukes and Peter Gutwein combine for 'The Walk Step up Together'

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
Updated June 4 2024 - 9:28am, first published 8:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Luke's acting chief executive Ben Davis hands a $5000 cheque to Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania chairman and former premier Peter Gutwein. Picture by Hugh Bohane
St Luke's acting chief executive Ben Davis hands a $5000 cheque to Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania chairman and former premier Peter Gutwein. Picture by Hugh Bohane

Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) Tasmania chaiman and former premier Peter Gutwein, with the support of St Lukes, is participating in The Walk Step up Together.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.