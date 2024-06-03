St Lukes and Peter Gutwein combine for 'The Walk Step up Together'

Migrant Resource Centre (MRC) Tasmania chaiman and former premier Peter Gutwein, with the support of St Lukes, is participating in The Walk Step up Together.
The goal is to promote Tasmania as a healthy island inclusive of migrant and refugee communities.
"St Lukes has a vision for Tasmania to be the healthiest island on the planet, and we know that health isn't simply physical wellbeing, but also social wellbeing, with inclusion and connectedness at the heart," Mr Gutwein said.
"We know that inclusion directly influences overall health because it enhances mental and emotional well-being, reduces health disparities, promotes better social support, and fosters a holistic approach to health.
"We achieve better health outcomes as a state when we look at the big picture and all dimensions of health and wellbeing, and inclusion, which is the core focus of The Walk, is part of that."
St Luke's acting chief executive Ben Davis said the organisation was proud to support The Walk, which highlighted the importance of creating inclusive communities for all Tasmanians.
"St Lukes has a vision to make Tasmania the healthiest island on the planet, and we know when people feel a sense of belonging and connection, they are more likely to live fulfilling lives," Mr Davis said.
"This opens up further opportunities to improve our overall health and wellbeing as a community, in a space where everyone feels safe and supported.
"Peter has been advocating for a healthier Tasmania for many years now and we applaud him for his total dedication to the important issue of social wellbeing and inclusion."
Mr Davis said seeing individuals and organisations working collaboratively towards better health and wellbeing outcomes for our state was encouraging.
"Tasmanians understand better than anyone the power of a connected community and what we can achieve together when we collaborate," he said.
"This is why St Lukes is supporting The Walk to the tune of $5000.
"If we are going to be the healthiest island on the planet, individuals, organisations and governments will need to work together and bring our collective expertise and capabilities to the table."
The Walk Step up Together will see Peter Gutwein walk 350 kilomtres over seven days, from June 9 to 16, joined by a growing number of individuals and organisations.
