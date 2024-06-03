The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man charged over alleged aggravated assault at St Leonards in April

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated June 3 2024 - 4:12pm, first published 3:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged over alleged aggravated assault at St Leonards in April
Man charged over alleged aggravated assault at St Leonards in April

A 24-year-old Launceston man who allegedly kicked a man's dog and then pointed a firearm at him has been charged by police.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for The Examiner. My journalism career has clicked over 34 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.