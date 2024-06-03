Man charged over alleged aggravated assault at St Leonards in April

A 24-year-old Launceston man who allegedly kicked a man's dog and then pointed a firearm at him has been charged by police.
The incident occurred at St Leonards car park on Saturday, April 27, 2024.
Police were called to the car park just before 4pm, after reports a man had pointed a firearm at a member of the public following a verbal altercation between the pair.
Police were told the man in possession of a firearm had kicked the other person's dog prior to the altercation.
Nobody was physically injured during the incident and the man left the area in a blue Holden Commodore, which was later found burnt out on the Tasman Highway, Waverley.
The 24-year-old Launceston man has been remanded in custody on unrelated matters, and is due to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on 13 June.
At the time police were also investigating a series of dangerous driving incidents which came after the alleged aggravated assault.
Police said that the offender left the scene in a blue Commodore registration L28JW and another vehicle - a white Holden Rodeo dual cab with a silver tray - also left the scene at the same time.
Initial investigations suggested that the blue Commodore was then involved evade incident on the East Tamar Highway at Dilston, and dangerous driving on Ravenswood Road at Ravenswood.
The blue Commodore was later found burnt out on the Tasman Highway at Waverley about 6pm.
The man believed to be driving the Commodore was described as around 180cm, of skinny build with brown hair average length and wearing a white bandana, dark coloured clothing, and white sport shoes.
The accused man was remanded in custody in the Launceston Magistrates Court last week on unrelated matters.
He will appear on the St Leonards aggravated assault on June 13, 2024.
Police have asked that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or observed the vehicle in the greater Launceston area after this time, is asked to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestopperstas.com.au. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.