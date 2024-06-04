'Concerning lack of insight' magistrate tells 19-year-old driver

A 19-year-old Norwood man who pleaded guilty to serious driving charges had considered himself to be a "very good driver" as he'd been driving from a young age, the Launceston Magistrates Court has heard.
Brady Izaak Leighton pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving, speeding, evading police and driving while disqualified on September 11, 2023.
The court heard that Leighton told a Department of Community Corrections officer in a pre-sentence report that he did not think his driving was reckless, and that he had been in control of his vehicle during an extended evasion of police from Evandale to Norwood.
The claim raised concerns from magistrate Ken Stanton who said he believed the defendant had demonstrated a "concerning lack of insight" into the seriousness of his offending.
"Being a good driver is not only having control of the vehicle, a characteristic of a good driver is about being able to exercise good judgement," Mr Stanton said.
The court heard that Leighton had committed eight prior offences of driving while unlicensed which demonstrated an unwillingness to comply with the law.
Mr Stanton said Leighton's actions were a "serious example of reckless driving" as it occurred over a long distance and involved travelling at high speed through residential areas and on major roads.
At one stage, Leighton was clocked 34km/h over the speed limit, driving at 114km/h in an 80km/h zone.
Mr Stanton said that Leighton had driven over a solid white line, though there hadn't been a risk of collision.
He said Leighton had been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and attention deficit disorder, but that this gave no indication as to how it would affect his moral culpability.
Mr Stanton said given Leighton's interest in cars and history of driving while unauthorised, the penalty had to be firm.
"There is a risk if police pull him over on another occasion that he might respond in a similar way," Mr Stanton said.
For reckless driving, Leighton was handed a six-week suspended jail sentence, a 12-month disqualification and a 12-month community correction order.
On the charge of evading police while not having a driver's licence, he was fined $3900 and two years' disqualification from driving with twelve months concurrent with the reckless driving penalty.
Conditions of Leighton's sentence included submitting to a probation officer for 12 months, undergoing educational programs and receiving medical psychiatric treatment.
