Mother loses discrimination case after kids banned from school

A Launceston mother has failed in a court bid alleging a decision to ban her three autistic children from a Riverside catholic primary school was discrimination.
Ingrid Norgrove complained to Equal Opportunity Tasmania after administrators at St Anthony's Catholic School in 2021 told her that her three children would not be allowed to continue enrolment at the school.
Ms Norgrove claimed the decision amounted to discrimination, and that the school was simply unwilling to make the changes needed to accommodate her children.
She also alleged that the school's decision was a retaliation against complaints she had made about staff at St Anthony's.
Ms Norgrave's three children live with autism spectrum disorder, which affects the ability to communicate, learn, and behave.
Her case went before the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (TASCAT) late last year, and in a decision published last week, TASCAT presiding member Fabian Brimfield ruled that Ms Norgrove had failed to prove her case.
"No direct or indirect discrimination has been proved, nor have we found any conduct proved on the facts that could amount to victimisation in respect of those issues," the decision read.
"As I have found that each of the allegations of discrimination are not made out, it follows that Ms Norgrove's claim must be dismissed in its entirety."
Mr Brimfield wrote that he did not believe that Ms Norgrove had been dishonest in her claims.
"My observation is that Ms Norgrove genuinely believes that her children experience disability to the extent that she says they do, and that she genuinely believes that the respondent has engaged in a discriminatory campaign to cancel her children's enrolment at St Anthony's because they did not appreciate her advocacy for her children."
But he said the evidence presented by St Anthony's current and former principals was compelling.
"The evidence given from Ms [Anita] Cunningham and Mr [Jason] Perry has comfortably satisfied me that at all times the respondent and its staff members had the best interests of [the children] at the forefront of their minds.
"Doing so meant challenging Ms Norgrove from time to time, and when the relationship ... had deteriorated completely, they reluctantly made a decision to terminate the children's enrolment."
Ms Cunningham, who worked as school principal from 2015 until 2020, testified that Ms Norgrove had made several requests for special medical adjustments for her children that were "not supported by medical evidence".
In one incident, Ms Norgrove had claimed that her eldest child suffered from a neuromuscular disorder which caused fatigue, and that the child would need the use of a wheelchair at school.
But in a later meeting between Ms Norgrove, school representatives and several medical practitioners to discuss the child's needs, a paediatrician questioned whether the child's neuromuscular disorder existed.
Ms Norgrove claimed that the minutes of the meeting were not accurate, and that the paediatrician had not questioned the child's supposed medical condition at the meeting.
During the hearing, counsel for the school claimed that the termination of enrolment for Ms Norgrove's children was unrelated to their disabilities.
The school claimed that it took the decision because the relationship between the school and Ms Norgrove had "irretrievably" broken down.
"They could no longer handle Ms Norgrove's myriad requests for adjustments for her children, which from the respondent's point of view, were unnecessary and unsupported by medical evidence," the decision read.
A spokesperson for Catholic Education Tasmania, which administers St Anthony's, declined to comment on the case.
Ms Norgrove did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.