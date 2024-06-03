Man that tried to torch Prospect petrol station faces court

A man accused of attempting to set a Prospect petrol station on fire last year is so far yet to enter a plea over the matter after he appeared in the Supreme Court on Monday.
The lawyer representing Erich Leonard Ungerhofer said her client was not yet ready to plea to two arson-related charges because of the delay by prosecutors in forwarding key documents.
Mr Ungerhofer, who has distinctive face tattoos and a history of violent rampages while behind bars, was facing one count of arson in relation to a 2021 incident in Hobart, and another in relation to an incident last year while out on bail in Launceston.
Police were called to the Ampol Service Station on Westbury Road, Prospect at 11.30pm on November 29 last year, where they found a man standing on the building's roof.
Police described him as being "in a distressed state" and wielding a knife.
He threatened to set the petrol station on fire, according to the police statement.
He was eventually taken into custody without injury, and charged with attempted arson and breach of bail offences.
Mr Ungerhofer had been free on bail from an incident two years earlier, when police alleged he deliberately lit a fire in the Hobart area in May 2021.
Mr Ungerhofer is facing a separate charge of arson in relation to that incident.
Acting Justice Brian Martin adjourned the case until Friday, when Mr Ungerhofer is expected to enter a plea.
He was previously convicted of property damage crimes, and has a history of rioting and rampage while in prison.
He was convicted of throwing near-boiling water on the face of another inmate in 2019 in Risdon Prison's maximum-security wing.
He was also found to have thrown a cup of urine at another prisoner in 2017, and helping to cause over $100,000 in damages to the prison during a rampage.
