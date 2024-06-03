Murder trial of Waverley man Kerry Lee Whiting due to begin on June 4, 2024

The Supreme Court trial for a Waverley man charged with murder and attempted murder is scheduled to begin in Launceston on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
Kerry Lee Whiting, 45, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Adrian Paul Mayne and the attempted murder of Natalie Joyce Harris, 36, at a house in Ravenswood on November 25, 2021.
He has also pleaded not guilty to a count of aggravated burglary of a house in Prossers Forest Road.
The trial will be presided over by Justice Tamara Jago.
In a Supreme Court remand day in Launceston in which 130 defendants appeared via video, in person or received a bail consent which meant they did not have to appear, it was speculated that Justice Jago may still be involved in the Whiting matter on June 17 and unable to hear a continued sentencing hearing for another defendant.
Three men who have pleaded not guilty to the murder of a George Town man David Wayne Jenkins, 34, on October 22, 2022 also appeared via video from Risdon Prison.
Patrick Kenneth Dolbey, 38, Luke Anthony Shaw, 32, and Paul William Shaw, 34, had their cases adjourned to July 22, 2024.
Crown prosecutor John Ransom told the court in relation to Mr Dolbey's case that there had been some progress from the state's point of view.
Mr Ransom said Launceston-based crown prosecutor Peter Sherriff was in discussion with the Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC in relation to a trial.
All three were remanded in custody to reappear.
The Supreme Court had a statewide backlog of 743 cases as at June 30, 2023.
In an indication of the delays experienced by defendants a man charged with drug trafficking in August 2020, Troy Anthony Gall, had his case adjourned again September 2, 2024.
