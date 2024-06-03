United coach urges other teams to take plunge into NPL Tasmania

Launceston United coach Lino Sciulli has urged more clubs to step up to statewide competition despite the team still hunting for a win after 32 games.
Since opting to move from the Northern Championship to NPL Tasmania at the beginning of last season, the Birch Avenue outfit have recorded two draws and 30 defeats in league and cup, conceding 140 goals in the process.
But Sciulli said the team is finding its feet with positive signs for the rest of this season and encouraged other clubs to take a similar leap of faith.
"I think anyone who goes into the NPL has made the right call and the more teams you get, the better," he said.
"I'm all for a 10-team competition because you've got kids all round the state playing against imports - the Devonport side where you come up against two Japanese boys and the New Zealand guy at Glenorchy - that's fantastic for kids.
"I'd like to see a team up the Coast do it but it's going to be very hard for them because they're even further back than Devonport. Obviously, you couldn't have another Launceston team. Everyone says you can't have three, but I doubt that very much."
Having already coached Northern Rangers and Launceston City in the state league, Sciulli and his assistant Darren Cook took over from Fernando Munoz at United for this season.
Their 10 games have witnessed just eight United goals - half of which came in a remarkable 4-6 loss to Devonport - and Saturday's 6-1 loss to the same opponent followed the previous four fixtures finishing 0-6, 0-5 and 0-4.
But asked where things had gone wrong this season, Sciulli replied: "Things haven't gone wrong. We are building from the bottom and the expectations were, and are, what we're getting now and that's these sort of scorelines.
"We're not going to park the bus because we've got a lot of faith in the way I can get these boys playing better football and next year and the year after we'll see some fruit.
"But at this stage we're expecting this, we knew it was going to happen. We're working hard for it not to happen, obviously, and in the second half of the season with a few people coming in and a few changes we can make to our (squad of) 23 I'm sure we can make a better account of ourselves."
Sciulli said it has not been hard keeping his players motivated.
"Not at all. They stay motivated because they're having a lot more opportunities than they had last year.
"The training is a lot different and the game days are a lot different. So it may look like they're struggling on the field but they're learning a new system that Darren and I brought to them and I believe they are doing exceptionally well with it and, truth be known, just the cattle's a little bit off at the moment.
"People from the outside will think our year has been pretty poor, but we've shown a lot of change and endeavour."
Having lost Canadian centre-back Malik Smith, United rely heavily on versatile striker Ayouba Kanneh, who has NPL experience in both Western Australia and Victoria, but are hopeful of enticing English striker David Owusu back to Birch Avenue.
They also played NSW youngster Giorgio Mellos in the under-21s on Saturday and are looking forward to being able to reshuffle their squad in the mid-season window.
"We'll improve without buying a shipload of people," Sciulli added.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.