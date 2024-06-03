'Oblivious' Tassie Tattslotto winner becomes overnight millionaire

The dream of being an overnight millionaire has become reality for one lucky person but they just do not know it yet.
One of the five division one winning entries in TattsLotto draw 4473, drawn on June 1 was bought in the south of the state.
Each entry took home $1,048,013.90.
Derwent Park Newsagency owners Glenn Commane and James Warburton said they both nearly fell over when they found out their outlet had sold a division one winning entry worth $1 million.
"What sensational news for our Tasmanian community," Mr Commane said.
"We saw the winning news on Sunday morning and we immediately nearly passed out.
"Our last division one winning entry was a few years ago now and it's great to know that luck has come our way.
"We'll be celebrating this winning news by sharing it with all of our regular customers.
"We know they'll be ecstatic that someone in our community has won a major prize.
"There's no doubt we'll be asking all of our customers to check their tickets to see if they're the mystery winner we're searching for."
The Lott spokesperson Anna Hobdell said she hoped Tasmania's latest division one winner would check their ticket and come forward soon.
"This winner is likely oblivious to the fact they've become a newly minted millionaire in the weekend's TattsLotto draw," she said.
"We're urging anyone who purchased a TattsLotto ticket from Derwent Park Newsagency to check their tickets today."
Across Australia, the other division one winners were from New South Wales (two), Victoria and Queensland.
