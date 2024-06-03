Tribunal rejects claim that school discriminated against autistic students

First off today we have a story from Benjamin Seeder on an anti-discrimination claim by a Launceston mother after she was told to cancel the enrolment of her three autistic children at a Northern Tasmanian Catholic primary school.
Duncan Bailey has had a chat with the Australian Medical Association's new state president Michael Lumsden-Steel about his career and the health care landscape in Tasmania.
Eight Tasmanian devils will soon jet off to the United States to be housed in various zoos, Aaron Smith has reported.
The devils are part of the state's insurance population program, and have been kept at Trowunna Wildlife Sanctuary, Devils@Cradle, and Tasmania Zoo.
Hugh Bohane has covered a story from Tasmania's courts that has received national attention in which an Aboriginal elder has challenged the state court system's jurisdiction over First Nations people in the absence of a treaty.
In sport, Ben Hann has reported the views of Brisbane coach and Tasmanian AFL hall of famer Chris Fagan on the proposed Hobart waterfront stadium.
Feel free to browse the other stories in today's newsletter, and if you aren't already subscribed consider signing up.
Enjoy your Tuesday,
Matt Maloney, journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.