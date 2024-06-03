The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Tribunal rejects claim that school discriminated against autistic students

June 4 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

First off today we have a story from Benjamin Seeder on an anti-discrimination claim by a Launceston mother after she was told to cancel the enrolment of her three autistic children at a Northern Tasmanian Catholic primary school.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.