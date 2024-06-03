New shared space 'The Lounge' a cure for Launceston's winter blues

Whether you want to jam on a Barratts Music guitar, put a jigsaw puzzle together or just relax in a warm space, The Lounge has something for everyone this winter.
The new hub from Launceston Central featuring supplied games, puzzles and instruments from various local businesses is an antidote to wintertime loneliness and hopes to unite the community during the coldest months of the year.
Launceston Central's executive officer Amanda McEvoy said she wanted winter to be busier and more exciting in the city centre.
"We took an empty shop which is obviously very boring and dull for everyone to look at and approached some local businesses to see if we'd get support to fill it and make it a community lounge room," Ms McEvoy said.
"We've got some great local music talent coming in to perform, and jam sessions where members of the public are invited to join in.
"If you're not into music, there'll be art displays, interactive workshops, and plenty more to engage with."
She said the feedback they received told them many were excited to have somewhere to go without having to spend money.
"But also that they can come in and they can grab their coffee and in those cold, rainy winter days, they can bring a friend in here or perhaps even make a friend here," Ms McEvoy said.
She said in the future she would love to bring The Lounge back or expand it if it's popular, but hoped for governments or private sponsors to pitch in.
"I've only got enough money at Launceston Central to keep it running for a period of time over winter," Ms McEvoy said.
"Let's hope if it's really successful, then I can go and try and find some more funding to keep it going."
Barratts Music owner Mark Barratt supplied guitars and a number of other instruments to The Lounge, and said he hoped the space would encourage people to socialise.
"I'm hoping people who don't even know how to play will come in and just have some fun," Mr Barratt said.
The Lounge is open until 19 July, with opening times available on the Launceston Central website.
You can find The Lounge at 107 Brisbane Street, Launceston.
